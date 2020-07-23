Technology News
  • Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

The spotlight is on Xbox Game Studios, from Halo to Forza.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 July 2020 17:30 IST
Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X event is online-only

Xbox sound. Microsoft is ready to give us our first look at more Xbox Series X games in an online-only event — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — on Thursday night, in what is the second Xbox Games Showcase for its next-gen video gaming console. The first was devoted to 13 third-party launch titles, including the likes of Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and this one is all about first-party games from Xbox Game Studios.

Halo Infinite has already been teased, but expect to see a new Forza Motorsport, Psychonauts 2, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, a better glimpse at Rare's Everwild, and maybe a look at Forza Horizon developer Playground Games' open world action RPG. Microsoft might also reveal Xbox Series X versions of Minecraft, Gears 5, and the upcoming Wasteland 3, Grounded, and Flight Simulator. And lastly, it's possible that we might learn about a more affordable variant of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X event time in India

The Xbox Games Showcase kicks off at 9:30pm IST on Thursday, July 23. For those in the US, that's 9am PDT / 12pm EDT. You can use this handy converter to find out what time the Xbox Series X event starts in your city.

For those interested, there's also an Xbox Games Showcase pre-show tied to the Summer Game Fest — which has replaced the biggest gaming convention E3 this year due to the coronavirus — that begins an hour earlier at 8:30pm IST / 8am PDT, exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Xbox Series X event live stream

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase live on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook accounts — or the Xbox website at Xbox.com. We've got the YouTube embed below, so you can also just stick around on this page, if you'd like.

Xbox Series X event languages

In addition to English above, the Xbox Games Showcase will also be live streamed in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Russian, and Spanish (Castillian or Latin America).

The Xbox Series X event live stream will also be available in English with Audio Description for the benefit of the blind and visually-impaired, and American Sign Language with Open Captions, English with Open Captions for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Is there a 4K 60fps stream for the Xbox Series X event?

Unfortunately, no. The Xbox Games Showcase event will max out at 1080p 60fps. For what it's worth, a 4K 60fps version will be available “immediately after” the end of the Xbox Series X event, Microsoft said in its announcement.

Xbox Series X launch in India

The Xbox Series X is slated for a Q4 2020 — that's October to December — launch worldwide, alongside the PS5.

