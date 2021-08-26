Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Man Shares Photo of 'Ever Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds

Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie said she'd make it her "personal mission" to fix this issue.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 August 2021 13:29 IST
Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Xbox gamerpic is shown on the homescreen, right beside the username

Highlights
  • Xbox users can choose their own gamerpic
  • The user said old gamerpics tend to shrink in size as generations advance
  • Other users also took to twitter to share their own shrunk gamerpics

Xbox, with each new generation of consoles, brings in several advancements to the hardware, graphic, and user interface (UI). However, as per a hilarious tweet from a user, it also brings some drawbacks that may not be a deal breaker for most but might be slightly disappointing for some long-time users. Gabriel Roland (@noukon), a video producer by profession, tweeted that his PacMan Ghost avatar gets shrunk "ever smaller and smaller" with each new generation. Upon coming across the tweet, Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie said she'd make it her "personal mission" to fix this issue.   

Roland tweeted that he purchased the gamerpic (profile icons for Xbox users) with 80 Xbox Points back in 2006. Since then, the avatar is gradually shrinking in size with advancing display technology such as 4K screens. However, Roland joked that he will "not yield." He said that he will stick to his favourite gamerpic "until the seas boil over."

Since Roland tweeted about it, several people have shared related posts, with many users saying that they too have experienced this problem.

One user (@migrantp) posted an image of his avatar that, too had shrunk in size. The user only said, “Solidarity”.

Here are some more users who shared their own shrunk-down gamerpics:

Supporting Roland, another user (@No07525869) asked why can't Microsoft just “scale it” to solve the problem.

As Roland's tweet gained traction, Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) responded saying she can't promise anything but it would be her "personal mission" to resolve the issue.

As the first likely step to understanding the problem, Marie said she bought the gamerpic pack and it cost her $2.38 (roughly Rs. 180).

Marie, too, seemed to enjoy the challenge, saying, “Wow, this is... a journey” and that this was going to be a multi-step journey.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

    • Good
    • Really powerful
    • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
    • Reduced loading times
    • Great backward compatibility
    • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • Network transfer feature
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
    • Proprietary storage expansion
    • No rechargeable battery with controller
    • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
    HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 3
    Weight 4.45kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Microsoft Xbox One X

    Microsoft Xbox One X

      • Good
      • Worthy upgrade over the Xbox One S
      • Improves a lot of games
      • Excellent build quality
      • Bad
      • Not available officially yet
      • Microsoft’s download system needs work
      HDD 1TB
      Processor AMD Jaguar 2.3GHz 8-core
      Graphics AMD Radeon GCN 4.0
      RAM 12GB
      AV HDMI-out, Optical Out
      USB 3 USB 3.0 ports
      Weight 3.81kg
      Ethernet Yes
      Comments

      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Gamerpic, Xbox Gamerpic, Twitter, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
      iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees
      Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More

      Related Stories

      Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
      Comment
      Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
       
       

      Advertisement

      Tech News in Hindi
      More Technology News in Hindi
      Latest Videos
      More Videos

      Advertisement

      Popular Gadgets
      Latest Gadgets
      Popular Brands
      #Trending Stories
      1. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
      2. Mi Smart Band 6 With a Bigger AMOLED Touch Display Launched in India
      3. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
      4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
      5. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
      6. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
      7. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
      8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
      9. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
      10. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
      #Latest Stories
      1. Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Launched in India
      2. Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
      3. UK Pursuing Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea, Others to Boost Trade Post Brexit
      4. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know
      5. New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
      6. Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
      7. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India Due to New FDI Rules That Limit Foreign Ownership of Media Houses
      8. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition August 26 India Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Technical Errors Abound
      9. Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
      10. Mi Smart Band 6 With a Bigger AMOLED Touch Display, 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India
      Gadgets 360 is available in
      Follow Us
      Download Our Apps
      App Store App Store
      Available in Hindi
      App Store
      © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
      Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com