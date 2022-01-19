Xbox Game Pass is set to add several new titles to the subscription service. Microsoft has just updated the list of games set to arrive in January. Rainbow Six Extraction will be available as a day one release on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, Danganroppa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Nobody Saves the World are now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Meanwhile, titles like Hitman Trilogy, Death's Door, and Windjammers are making their way to the Game Pass later this month.

According to Microsoft, gamers can look forward to titles like Nobody Saves the World (released on January 18) and Windjammers 2, and Pupperazzi as part of the ID@Xbox initiative. As previously reported, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will have access to the game when it releases on January 20, while players can also access Hitman 1, Hitman 2 (Review), and Hitman 3 as part of the Hitman Trilogy coming to gamers on the same date. Most of these titles will be playable on Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One consoles, while Windows PC gamers will have access to all titles in the list below.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games

Here's a list of games to look forward to for the rest of January, with titles like Nobody Saves the World and Danganroppa: Trigger Happy Havoc already available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

January 20

Death's Door — Cloud, console, and PC

Hitman Trilogy — Cloud, console, and PC

Pupperazzi — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition — PC

Windjammers 2 — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)

January 27

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)

As usual, a few games will also be leaving the Xbox Game Pass roster, as new ones get added every month. Gamers can use their membership to pick up these titles at a 20 percent discount before they leave the Xbox Game Pass library. These are the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass on January 31:

Cyber Shadow — Cloud, console, and PC

Nowhere Prophet — Cloud, console, and PC

Prison Architect — PC

Xeno Crisis — Cloud, console, and PC

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is priced at Rs. 489 per month on PC and console. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (including EA Play, Xbox Live Gold/ Xbox network, as well as game streaming in select markets) is priced at Rs. 699 per month.