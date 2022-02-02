Technology News
  Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Games Revealed: CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Dreamscaper, More

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Games Revealed: CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Dreamscaper, More

Microsoft is adding ten new titles for February 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2022 17:28 IST
Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Games Revealed: CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Dreamscaper, More

Photo Credit: Xbox

All of these games will be available on Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One consoles

Highlights
  • CrossfireX is arriving on February 10 as a day one title
  • Six titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 15
  • Xbox Game Pass price starts at Rs. 489 per month

Xbox Game Pass is set to add ten new games to its roster in February. Microsoft has revealed that CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, and Infernax will be available as day one titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass for February. Meanwhile, the list of games coming to its subscription service this month include titles like Contrast, Dreamscaper, Telling Lies, Besiege, Skul: The Hero Slayer, The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition. On February 15, six titles will leave the Xbox Game Pass roster of free games available for subscribers.

Microsoft revealed the list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month on its Xbox Wire blog, while listing new DLCs and updates for existing games. Gamers will also be able to access some of these titles via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service that is available in select markets. Eight games arriving this month are part of the ID@Xbox initiative, according to Microsoft.

Some of the titles listed in the February Xbox Game Pass roster will be playable on Windows PC and on Xbox Cloud Gaming, while all of the games will be available on Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One consoles, according to Microsoft. Gamers who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also gain access to perks such as Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass, World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack, and Phantasy Star Online 2: February Member Monthly Bonus, as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks for February.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 games

Here's the complete list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month:.

February 3

  • Contrast — Cloud and console
  • Dreamscaper — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Telling Lies — Cloud, console, and PC

February 10

  • Besiege — Cloud, console, and PC
  • CrossfireX — Console (Day one access)
  • Edge of Eternity — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer — Cloud, console, and PC
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom — Cloud, console, and PC

February 14

  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Infernax — Cloud, console, and PC (Day one access)

Every month, Microsoft removes a few games from the Xbox Game Pass, as new ones are added to the roster. As previously mentioned, six titles will leave the Xbox Game Pass library in February. Gamers can pick up these titles at a 20 percent discount with their membership, before they are removed. Here are the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass on February 15:

  • Control
  • Code Vein
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • The Medium
  • Project Winter
  • The Falconeer

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is priced at Rs. 489 per month on PC and console. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (including EA Play, Xbox Live Gold/ Xbox network, as well as game streaming in select markets) is priced at Rs. 699 per month.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, CrossfireX, Dreamscaper
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor, Up to 12 Hours Battery Launched in India
Vodafone Pledges Better Returns by Tackling Weaker Parts of Business as Quarterly Revenue Rises 2.7 Percent

