Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII 2, More

Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More

Xbox Game Pass will be getting 12 new games in the roster for December 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 December 2021 11:41 IST
Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More

Photo Credit: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass will add many games that get day one access like Halo Infinite

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass will add nine games with cloud gaming support
  • Nine indie games are being added as part of ID@Xbox initiative
  • Seven games will leave Xbox Game Pass roster on December 15

Xbox Game Pass will add 12 games to its roster in the month of December. Microsoft announced that many of these 12 games will be available on the cloud gaming service available for Android devices and on PC. Additionally, subscribers will be getting DLCs and updates for three games, while four other games will be receiving perks with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. On December 15, seven games will also be leaving the Xbox Game Pass roster of free games to play.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass will add 12 new games, perks, along with DLCs and updates to its collection. Many of the titles being introduced this month include some with day one access. As mentioned earlier, many games will be available to play using Xbox Cloud Gaming service. As a part of the ID@Xbox initiative, Game Pass will be getting nine new indie games.

As mentioned earlier, some games will be available to play on Windows PC, while all the 12 games being added to the roster will be available to play on Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One consoles. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be receiving perks for four games — Halo Infinite (December 8), along with Dauntless, Apex Legends, and World of Warships: Legends (December 2). Furthermore, subscribers will receive DLCs and updates for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves.

Xbox Game Pass December 2021 games

Here's the full list of games that will become available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting today. In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold aka Xbox network, and game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month.

December 2

  • ANVIL — Console and PC (day one access)
  • Archvale — Cloud, console, and PC (day one access)
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 — Console and PC
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Rubber Bandits — Cloud, console, and PC (day one access)
  • Stardew Valley — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Warhammer 40,000: Battleselector —Cloud, console, and PC

December 7

  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator — Cloud, console, and PC (day one access)

December 8

  • Halo Infinite — Cloud, console, and PC (day one access)

December 9

  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 — Cloud, console, and PC

December 14

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Among Us — Console

As always, there are a bunch of games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass roster. On December 15, around seven games will bid adieu to Game Pass. However, players can avail a discount of 20 percent on these games if they wish to purchase it before they are removed. These are:

  • Beholder — Cloud and console
  • The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Guacamelee! 2 — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Wilmot's Warehouse — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Unto The End — Cloud, console, and PC
  • Yooka-Layle and the Impossible Lair — Cloud, console, and PC
What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Halo Infinite, Among Us
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  4. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  5. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  6. Qualcomm Unveils New Snapdragon Chips for Next-Gen Laptops, Chromebooks
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge May Debut in India in a Single Storage Option
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  9. Ambrane Launches Dots Tune True Wireless Earbuds in India: All Details
  10. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Revealed: Halo Infinite, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII-2, More
  2. Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report
  3. Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support
  4. Cryptocurrency Market Movement Rewards Bitcoin, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins to Register Dips
  5. Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India
  6. iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 2.069 Million Accounts in India in October, Received 248 User Ban Appeals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Tesla Headquarters Officially Moves From California to Texas
  10. Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com