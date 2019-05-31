Microsoft is bringing the Xbox Game Pass subscription service over to the PC ecosystem. The chief of Microsoft's Xbox division, Phil Spencer, has announced that Xbox Game Pass is headed to PC, giving PC gamers the benefits enjoyed by their Xbox counterparts such as access to over 100-games on the Windows platform and the ability to play a title from the Xbox Game Studios on the very day of its global release for a monthly fee. Additionally, PC games from the Xbox Game Studios will also be made available on third-party online stores on launch day. Moreover, the company also looks forward to enabling support for native Win32 games to the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft's Xbox division head wrote on the Xbox Wire that its upcoming game subscription service for PC will simply be called Xbox Game Pass, and will give consumers access to over 100 PC games from developers like Bethesda, SEGA, and Paradox Interactive. Just like the original Xbox Game Pass service for Microsoft's own console, PC gamers who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service will be able to play new games from Xbox Game Studios on the same day of their global release.

As of now, over 75 developers and publishers have been roped in to bring their games to Xbox Game Pass for PC, with the goal of creating a library of titles spread across different genres that keeps growing every month.

Microsoft is also throwing in some benefits for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers. PC gamers will receive a discount of up to 20 percent on games and up to 10 percent on DLCs and add-ons. As of now, it is not clear when Xbox Game Pass for PC will arrive and how much it will cost. But the aforesaid questions might be answered at E3 2019, where more details about the game subscription service for PC ecosystem will be shared.

Microsoft's gaming division is also looking forward to giving PC gamers more options regarding the online store of their choice where they can purchase games. To achieve the goal, PC games from the Xbox Game Studios will simultaneously be made available on the Microsoft Store as well as third-party stores at launch. Moving forward, more Xbox Game Studios offerings such as Gears 5 and Age of Empires I, II & III: Definitive Editions will head over to Steam. Lastly, full support for native Win32 games will soon be enabled on the Microsoft Store on Windows, but there is no word when that will happen.