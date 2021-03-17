Photo Credit: EA/Lucasfilm
Xbox Game Pass will add another 11 new games in the rest of March, Microsoft announced, which will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, and/ or Android (via game streaming). These join the 20 Bethesda games that were added last week — making March 2021 possibly the biggest month yet for the subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, arriving March 25 on Android, Xbox consoles and PC, is the highlight of the lot and essentially completes the Yakuza collection on Game Pass. The newest iteration, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which released alongside the launch of Series S/X is the only one that's not on Game Pass.
EA dogfighter Star Wars: Squadrons is dropping March 18 for Xbox consoles only. On the same day, Xbox Game Pass members will also get access to action RPG Neir: Automata (PC-only), strategy game Empire of Sin (everywhere), and action RPG Torchlight III (PC). The last of them was already available on console, and it now arrives on Game Pass for PC. On March 25, alongside Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, we'll also see turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler (consoles and PC) that was previously a Nintendo Switch console exclusive; isometric RPG Pillars of Eternity II: Deafire (PC-only); and Metroidvania puzzle title Supraland (PC-only).
Xbox Game Pass will also add cosmic jazz adventure Genesis Noir (consoles and PC) on March 25 — this is on the game's launch day. This is the same approach as with Outriders — the co-op third-person RPG from Warsaw-based People Can Fly — which is available on launch day April 1 on Game Pass, as was announced earlier this week. Microsoft is including Outriders in the new slate, which pushes it to 12 games, but Outriders is technically an April 2021 title.
As always, some games will leave Xbox Game Pass in March too: Hyperdot (consoles and PC), Journey to the Savage Planet (consoles only), and Machinarium (PC-only) depart on March 31. You can buy them at a discount of up to 20 percent before they are gone.
Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in March 2021. I've also included the list of 20 Bethesda games in case you missed them last week.
In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and Android game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month.
March 12
Dishonored Definitive Edition — Android, console, and PC
Dishonored 2 — Android, console, and PC
DOOM (1993) — Android, console, and PC
DOOM II — Android, console, and PC
DOOM 3 — Android, console, and PC
DOOM 64 — Android, console, and PC
DOOM Eternal — Android, console, and PC
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind — Console and PC
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion — Console and PC
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — Android, console, and PC
The Elder Scrolls Online — Android and console
The Evil Within — Android, console, and PC
Fallout 4 — Android, console, and PC
Fallout 76 — Android, console, and PC
Fallout: New Vegas — Console
Prey — Android, console, and PC
RAGE 2 — Android, console, and PC
Wolfenstein: The New Order — Android, console, and PC
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — Android, console, and PC
Wolfenstein: Youngblood — Android, console, and PC
March 16
Undertale — Android, console, and PC
March 18
Empire of Sin — Android, console, and PC
Nier: Automata — PC
Star Wars: Squadrons — Console
Torchlight III — PC
March 25
Genesis Noir — Console and PC
Octopath Traveler — Console and PC
Pillars of Eternity II: Deafire – Ultimate Edition — PC
Supraland — PC
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — Android, console, and PC
March 30
Narita Boy — Android, console, and PC
April 1
Outriders — Android and console
