Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans

Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans

That includes Game Pass for PC / Console, and Game Pass Ultimate.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass PC price in India is now Rs. 249 per month

Highlights
  • Game Pass Ultimate down to Rs. 699 per month from Rs. 999
  • Live Gold, Game Pass for Console now cost Rs. 489 per month
  • Also applies to 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans, wherever applicable

Microsoft has dropped prices for its Xbox subscription services — Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold — across the board in India. Both Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold now cost Rs. 489 per month apiece, instead of the earlier Rs. 699 each. Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) is now down from Rs. 329 to Rs. 249 per month. And lastly, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which bundles the aforementioned three — is now available at Rs. 699 per month, unlike Rs. 999 previously. All these prices are before taxes, as usual. That's an effective price drop of 24–30 percent. The new prices came into effect earlier this week on Wednesday, as we had previously reported.

The price cut for Xbox subscription services in India is applicable to the quarterly, half-yearly, and annual plans as well, wherever available. With Xbox Live Gold — equivalent to PlayStation Plus on Sony's PS4 — for instance, the six-month plan is now Rs. 1,049 rather than Rs. 1,493.33, and the 12-month plan is down to Rs. 2,799 instead of Rs. 3,999, which we had revealed back in December. With Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) — it gives access to over 100 PC titles — gamers can now pick up a three-month subscription for Rs. 739, down from Rs. 989 earlier. Both Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are only available monthly.

This is the first India price change in nearly three years for Xbox Live Gold, and the first-ever India price change for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which launched in June last year. It's unclear what the reasons are, with Microsoft India refusing to comment despite repeated requests from Gadgets 360. Microsoft had cited currency fluctuations in increasing the Xbox Live Gold price in early 2017, but that's clearly not applicable here since the Indian rupee has fallen further against the US dollar. It's possible that Microsoft is trying to make Xbox subscriptions more appealing in India, a market where it has largely failed to gain any sort of foothold.

And with a new console — the Xbox Series X — launching later in 2020, this is as good a time as any.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox India, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Live Gold, Xbox One, Microsoft India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Indian Railways to Offer Passengers Movies, Shows Streaming Facility on Trains: All Details

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Second ODI Online and Check Score
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Leak in Detail
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  4. Xiaomi Makes Poco an Independent Brand in India
  5. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Acer Swift 7 SF714-52T Review
  9. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  10. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Stops Showing Notifications for Apps Having Been Updated
  2. Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 24–30 Percent for All Plans
  3. Indian Railways to Offer Passengers Movies, Shows Streaming Facility on Trains: All Details
  4. Amazon India Says 80 Percent of TVs Sold on Its Platform in 2019 Were Smart TVs, Samsung & LG Among Top Brands
  5. Kabir Khan on The Forgotten Army: ‘I Don’t Subscribe to the British Point of View’
  6. WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Latest Beta, Select Sticker Packs Get Updated
  7. Social Media Rules May Make User ID Verification Mandatory
  8. India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Get Score Updates Online
  9. Jeff Bezos Says Amazon India Will Create 1 Million New Jobs by 2025
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Surface; Galaxy S20 Ultra Seems to Miss 10X Optical Zoom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.