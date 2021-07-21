Raji: An Ancient Epic has become the first fully made-in-India game to join Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft's game subscription service announcing Tuesday that it was adding the action-adventure title on Thursday, July 22. Developed by Pune-based Nodding Heads, Raji: An Ancient Epic will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PCs, Xbox consoles, and via game streaming on Android, iPhone, iPad, and PCs. Raji: An Ancient Epic is one of seven indie titles — part of the ID@Xbox initiative — that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in July. The other major inclusion is solo/ co-op action shooter The Ascent that launches on Xbox Game Pass on day one, July 29. It's exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Starting now, Xbox Game Pass' game streaming collection has grown by a further 15 titles, including Battlefield V, Cities: Skylines, Darkest Dungeon, Fable Anniversary, Fable II, Fable III, Fuzion Frenzy, Gonner2, Joy Ride Turbo, Outlast 2, Steep, The Bard's Tale ARPG, The Bard's Tale IV, The Bard's Tale Trilogy, and The Wild at Heart. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you live in a supported region, you can now play more than 80 titles via Game Pass on Android and Apple devices and Windows PCs.

In its Tuesday announcement, Microsoft also reiterated what we have known about: Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series S/X on July 27. It will be available on Xbox One consoles via game streaming at a later date.

As always, some games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of July: It Lurks Below (PC and consoles), The Touryst (PC, cloud, and consoles), and UnderMine (PC, cloud, and consoles) will leave their parenthetical platforms on July 31. You can buy them at a discount of up to 20 percent before they are gone.

Xbox Game Pass July 2021 games

Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles from July 2021. In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold aka Xbox network, and game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month.

July 1

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts — Cloud

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling — Cloud, console, and PC

Gang Beasts — Cloud, console, and PC

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars — Cloud, console, and PC

Limbo — Cloud, console, and PC

July 8

Dragon Quest Builders 2 — Cloud

Tropico 6 — Cloud, console, and PC

UFC 4 — Console

July 15

Bloodroots — Cloud, console, and PC

Farming Simulator 19 — Cloud, console, and PC

The Medium — Cloud

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game — Console

July 20

Battlefield V — Cloud

Cris Tales — Cloud, console, and PC

July 22

Atomicrops — Cloud, console, and PC

Last Stop — Cloud, console, and PC

Raji: An Ancient Epic — Cloud, console, and PC

July 26

Blinx: The Time Sweeper — Cloud and console

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge — Cloud and console

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator — Xbox Series S/X

July 29

The Ascent — Cloud, console, and PC

Lethal League Blaze — Cloud, console, and PC

Omno — Cloud, console, and PC

Project Wingman — PC