Xbox Game Pass July 2021 Games: Raji An Ancient Epic, Flight Simulator, The Ascent, More

Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 July 2021 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: Nodding Heads

Raji: An Ancient Epic

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic available July 22 on Xbox Game Pass
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series S/X only
  • 15 more Game Pass titles now support game streaming

Raji: An Ancient Epic has become the first fully made-in-India game to join Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft's game subscription service announcing Tuesday that it was adding the action-adventure title on Thursday, July 22. Developed by Pune-based Nodding Heads, Raji: An Ancient Epic will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PCs, Xbox consoles, and via game streaming on Android, iPhone, iPad, and PCs. Raji: An Ancient Epic is one of seven indie titles — part of the ID@Xbox initiative — that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in July. The other major inclusion is solo/ co-op action shooter The Ascent that launches on Xbox Game Pass on day one, July 29. It's exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Starting now, Xbox Game Pass' game streaming collection has grown by a further 15 titles, including Battlefield V, Cities: Skylines, Darkest Dungeon, Fable Anniversary, Fable II, Fable III, Fuzion Frenzy, Gonner2, Joy Ride Turbo, Outlast 2, Steep, The Bard's Tale ARPG, The Bard's Tale IV, The Bard's Tale Trilogy, and The Wild at Heart. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you live in a supported region, you can now play more than 80 titles via Game Pass on Android and Apple devices and Windows PCs.

In its Tuesday announcement, Microsoft also reiterated what we have known about: Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series S/X on July 27. It will be available on Xbox One consoles via game streaming at a later date.

As always, some games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of July: It Lurks Below (PC and consoles), The Touryst (PC, cloud, and consoles), and UnderMine (PC, cloud, and consoles) will leave their parenthetical platforms on July 31. You can buy them at a discount of up to 20 percent before they are gone.

Xbox Game Pass July 2021 games

Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles from July 2021. In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold aka Xbox network, and game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month.

July 1
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts — Cloud
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling — Cloud, console, and PC
Gang Beasts — Cloud, console, and PC
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars — Cloud, console, and PC
Limbo — Cloud, console, and PC

July 8
Dragon Quest Builders 2 — Cloud
Tropico 6 — Cloud, console, and PC
UFC 4 — Console

July 15
Bloodroots — Cloud, console, and PC
Farming Simulator 19 — Cloud, console, and PC
The Medium — Cloud
Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game — Console

July 20
Battlefield V — Cloud
Cris Tales — Cloud, console, and PC

July 22
Atomicrops — Cloud, console, and PC
Last Stop — Cloud, console, and PC
Raji: An Ancient Epic — Cloud, console, and PC

July 26
Blinx: The Time Sweeper — Cloud and console
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge — Cloud and console

July 27
Microsoft Flight Simulator — Xbox Series S/X

July 29
The Ascent — Cloud, console, and PC
Lethal League Blaze — Cloud, console, and PC
Omno — Cloud, console, and PC
Project Wingman — PC

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Raji An Ancient Epic, Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Limbo, UFC 4, Space Jam A New Legacy, Battlefield 5, Battlefield V
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
TweetDeck Getting Major Design Overhaul, Twitter Rolling Out Preview to Limited Accounts First

