Xbox Game Pass will add nine new games in the rest of January, Microsoft has announced, across Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, and/ or Android (via game streaming). The Yakuza Remastered Collection — it consists of remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 — is the highlight of the lot. It arrives January 28. The critically-acclaimed Desperados III — a story-driven tactical stealth prequel set in the Wild West — is also on its way to Xbox Game Pass. All four titles will be available on consoles, PC, and Android. It arrives January 21.

Meanwhile, Control — Remedy Entertainment's award-winning action-adventure that is considered one of the best video games of 2019 — is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, also on January 21. Control joined Xbox Game Pass' catalogue on console and Android in early December. Outer Wilds, which is also already available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, joins the game streaming department on the same day (January 21). The other big one is The Medium, a launch title on Xbox Series X/S and PC, available on Xbox Game Pass on day one: January 28.

Xbox Game Pass members can also save 10 percent on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition's upcoming DLC Lords of the West, available January 26. And on Rainbow Six Siege's Road to S.I. event that begins Thursday, Game Pass subscribers can play with any operator, even those they don't own in the stadium.

Of course, at the same time, many games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in January. You can buy them at a discount of up to 20 percent before they are gone. Final Fantasy XV, Death Squared, Death's Gambit, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, Gris, Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, and Sea Salt all depart next Friday on January 29.

Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in January 2021. In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and Android game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month. But until January 25, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for Rs. 50.

Xbox Game Pass January 2021 games

January 21

Control — PC

Desperados III — Android, console, and PC

Donut County — Android, console, and PC

Outer Wilds — Android

January 26

Cyber Shadow — Android, console, and PC

January 28

The Medium — Xbox Series S/X and PC

Yakuza 3 Remastered — Android, console, and PC

Yakuza 4 Remastered — Android, console, and PC

Yakuza 5 Remastered — Android, console, and PC