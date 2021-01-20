Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More

Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More

Until January 25, get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs. 50.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 January 2021 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More

Photo Credit: Sega

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Highlights
  • Yakuza Remastered Collection available January 28
  • Control, previously for console, now coming to PC
  • Final Fantasy XV leaving Game Pass on January 29

Xbox Game Pass will add nine new games in the rest of January, Microsoft has announced, across Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, and/ or Android (via game streaming). The Yakuza Remastered Collection — it consists of remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 — is the highlight of the lot. It arrives January 28. The critically-acclaimed Desperados III — a story-driven tactical stealth prequel set in the Wild West — is also on its way to Xbox Game Pass. All four titles will be available on consoles, PC, and Android. It arrives January 21.

Meanwhile, Control — Remedy Entertainment's award-winning action-adventure that is considered one of the best video games of 2019 — is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, also on January 21. Control joined Xbox Game Pass' catalogue on console and Android in early December. Outer Wilds, which is also already available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, joins the game streaming department on the same day (January 21). The other big one is The Medium, a launch title on Xbox Series X/S and PC, available on Xbox Game Pass on day one: January 28.

Xbox Game Pass members can also save 10 percent on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition's upcoming DLC Lords of the West, available January 26. And on Rainbow Six Siege's Road to S.I. event that begins Thursday, Game Pass subscribers can play with any operator, even those they don't own in the stadium.

Of course, at the same time, many games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in January. You can buy them at a discount of up to 20 percent before they are gone. Final Fantasy XV, Death Squared, Death's Gambit, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, Gris, Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, and Sea Salt all depart next Friday on January 29.

Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in January 2021. In India, Xbox Game Pass costs Rs. 489 per month on PC and console, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and Android game streaming in select markets) comes in at Rs. 699 per month. But until January 25, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for Rs. 50.

Xbox Game Pass January 2021 games

January 21
Control — PC
Desperados III — Android, console, and PC
Donut County — Android, console, and PC
Outer Wilds — Android

January 26
Cyber Shadow — Android, console, and PC

January 28
The Medium — Xbox Series S/X and PC
Yakuza 3 Remastered — Android, console, and PC
Yakuza 4 Remastered — Android, console, and PC
Yakuza 5 Remastered — Android, console, and PC

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Control, Desperados 3, Outer Wilds, The Medium, Donut County, Cyber Shadow, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Investigates Another Ethical AI Team Member Over Handling of Sensitive Data Following Timbit Gebru Exit

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Microsoft Lists App Launched for iOS Devices
  5. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  7. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup
  9. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  10. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra May Feature Under Panel Camera System, KIPO Trademark Application Suggests
  2. LG Considering Exit From Smartphone Business, 60 Percent Employees to Be Moved to Other Units: Report
  3. BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499 Monthly Plans Now Offer Annual Payment Option: Report
  4. DC to Relaunch Mobile App as DC Universe Infinite on January 21 With Focus on Comics
  5. Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered, Desperados III, and More
  6. Google Investigates Another Ethical AI Team Member Over Handling of Sensitive Data Following Timbit Gebru Exit
  7. HP Chromebook X360 11 G4 EE, X360 11MK G3 EE, Chromebook 11 G9 EE, 11MK G9 EE, Chromebook 14 G7 Announced
  8. Facebook Improves Automatic Alt Text for Visually Impaired Users, Now Recognises Over 1,200 Concepts
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G Smartphone SoCs Unveiled, Realme to Be One of the First to Use Dimensity 1200
  10. Brave Becomes First Browser to Integrate Native Peer-to-Peer IPFS Protocol
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com