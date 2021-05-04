Technology News
Xbox Game Pass to Get FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May; 97 Games Now Support FPS Boost

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers will be able to play FIFA 21 from May 6.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 May 2021 14:36 IST
Red Dead Online is a separate purchase from Red Dead Redemption 2

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass will get Final Fantasy X from May 13
  • Red Dead Online will be part of Xbox Game Pass from May 13
  • There are a total of 97 games that support FPS Boost

Xbox Game Pass will soon get FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online, among other games, for console and PC gamers. FIFA 21 will be available from May 6 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members while Red Dead Online will be available a bit later for cloud and console gamers. Microsoft has also shared it now has a total of 97 games that support FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X and Series S. Many of these games are included with Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscription.

Starting with new additions to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft shared through a post on its website that starting May 6, FIFA 21 will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC with EA Play. It will also include an EA Play Volta Squad Boost and FUT Season XP Boost. From May 13, console and cloud gamers will be able to play Red Dead Online with the Xbox Game Pass membership. Red Dead Online is typically a separate purchase from Red Dead Redemption 2 and it allows players to experience the multiplayer modes in the game.

There are many other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May, including Dragon Quest Builders 2 (May 4), Outlast 2 (May 6), Final Fantasy X/ X-2 HD Remaster (May 13), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (May 13), Steep (May 6), and more. Xbox Game Pass will also get some DLC content for select games along with a few game updates as well. But some games will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass starting May 15 including Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, Hotline Miami, among others.

Microsoft also shared through a post on the MajornNelson blog that there are now a total of 97 games that support FPS Boost. The latest development brings 74 new games that now support higher FPS on Xbox Series X and Series S, following some Bethesda games and 12 EA games that were updated with FPS Boost feature support earlier. FPS Boost allows older games to run at higher fps — 60fps or 120fps — without requiring changes at the developer level.

The new additions to the list of games that support FPS Boost include Alien Isolation, Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Dirt 4, and more. Some of the games listed by Microsoft supports FSP Boost on the Xbox Series X, but not on the Series S. Moto GP20 and Steep, the other way around, support FPS Boost on Xbox Series S and not Series X. The list of games that support FPS Boost will be updated regularly as more games get the ability.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, EA Play
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
