Xbox Game Pass will soon get FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online, among other games, for console and PC gamers. FIFA 21 will be available from May 6 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members while Red Dead Online will be available a bit later for cloud and console gamers. Microsoft has also shared it now has a total of 97 games that support FPS Boost feature on Xbox Series X and Series S. Many of these games are included with Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscription.

Starting with new additions to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft shared through a post on its website that starting May 6, FIFA 21 will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC with EA Play. It will also include an EA Play Volta Squad Boost and FUT Season XP Boost. From May 13, console and cloud gamers will be able to play Red Dead Online with the Xbox Game Pass membership. Red Dead Online is typically a separate purchase from Red Dead Redemption 2 and it allows players to experience the multiplayer modes in the game.

There are many other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May, including Dragon Quest Builders 2 (May 4), Outlast 2 (May 6), Final Fantasy X/ X-2 HD Remaster (May 13), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (May 13), Steep (May 6), and more. Xbox Game Pass will also get some DLC content for select games along with a few game updates as well. But some games will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass starting May 15 including Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, Hotline Miami, among others.

Microsoft also shared through a post on the MajornNelson blog that there are now a total of 97 games that support FPS Boost. The latest development brings 74 new games that now support higher FPS on Xbox Series X and Series S, following some Bethesda games and 12 EA games that were updated with FPS Boost feature support earlier. FPS Boost allows older games to run at higher fps — 60fps or 120fps — without requiring changes at the developer level.

The new additions to the list of games that support FPS Boost include Alien Isolation, Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Dirt 4, and more. Some of the games listed by Microsoft supports FSP Boost on the Xbox Series X, but not on the Series S. Moto GP20 and Steep, the other way around, support FPS Boost on Xbox Series S and not Series X. The list of games that support FPS Boost will be updated regularly as more games get the ability.