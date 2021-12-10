Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, Announce Day One Releases and Future Arrivals

Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, Announce Day-One Releases and Future Arrivals

Microsoft is changing the name of Xbox Game Pass for PC to PC Game Pass to avoid any confusion.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 December 2021 12:01 IST
Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, Announce Day-One Releases and Future Arrivals

Photo Credit: Xbox

PC Game Pass will retain the Xbox logo

Highlights
  • Microsoft made this announcement at The Game Awards 2021
  • PC Game Pass recently saw the release of Halo Infinite
  • The announcement was made via a video featuring Little Dicky and GaTa

Xbox Game Pass for PC is being rebranded to just PC Game Pass. Microsoft made the announcement at The Game Awards 2021 via a video featuring rappers Little Dicky and GaTa. Previously, Microsoft offered Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The new name for the PC offering has dropped the Xbox branding to prevent gamers from confusing it as an Xbox console offering. PC Game Pass is also receiving a new logo that features only the Xbox symbol.

The reveal and changes were confirmed via a Twitter post by the official PC Game Pass account. It reiterates that the change does not affect any facet of the subscription service and is only a cosmetic overhaul. In addition, Microsoft took this time to announce future arrivals and upcoming day-one releases on the platform. Some of the day-one releases include the multiplayer co-op shooter Redfall, the survival horror game STALKER 2, and the much-awaited A Plague Tale: Requiem. Microsoft also announced four new titles for the platform including Sniper Elite 5.

Previously, Microsoft had revealed 12 new games being added to the Xbox Game Pass in December. This featured the highly anticipated Halo Infinite that had a day-one release on the platform on December 9. With the new arrivals, Microsoft also revealed that seven games will be bidding adieu to the platform on December 15. However, Microsoft is reportedly offering a 20 percent discount on these games until they are removed from the subscription service.

In a related piece of surprising news concerning YouTube Premium subscribers, 9to5Google reports that Google is offering a free 3-month PC Game Pass membership with YouTube Premium. Active YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States are being reported to receive this offer via email. This offer is limited to only new members of the Xbox Game Pass and gamers will require a Microsoft account to avail of it.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass
Buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Other Apple Products With These Amazing Offers
Google Play Games Set to Bring Android Games to Windows PCs in 2022

Related Stories

Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, Announce Day-One Releases and Future Arrivals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Apple Sued Over Broken Watch Screens Which Injured Customers
  3. Moto G51 First Impressions: An Affordable Moto G with 5G
  4. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  5. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  6. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  7. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Camera
  2. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4, to Include New Product, Technology Announcements
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. MicroStrategy Continues to Buy the Dip, Adds 1,438 Bitcoins to Its BTC Purse
  6. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
  8. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  9. Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com