Xbox Game Pass for PC is being rebranded to just PC Game Pass. Microsoft made the announcement at The Game Awards 2021 via a video featuring rappers Little Dicky and GaTa. Previously, Microsoft offered Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The new name for the PC offering has dropped the Xbox branding to prevent gamers from confusing it as an Xbox console offering. PC Game Pass is also receiving a new logo that features only the Xbox symbol.

The reveal and changes were confirmed via a Twitter post by the official PC Game Pass account. It reiterates that the change does not affect any facet of the subscription service and is only a cosmetic overhaul. In addition, Microsoft took this time to announce future arrivals and upcoming day-one releases on the platform. Some of the day-one releases include the multiplayer co-op shooter Redfall, the survival horror game STALKER 2, and the much-awaited A Plague Tale: Requiem. Microsoft also announced four new titles for the platform including Sniper Elite 5.

Previously, Microsoft had revealed 12 new games being added to the Xbox Game Pass in December. This featured the highly anticipated Halo Infinite that had a day-one release on the platform on December 9. With the new arrivals, Microsoft also revealed that seven games will be bidding adieu to the platform on December 15. However, Microsoft is reportedly offering a 20 percent discount on these games until they are removed from the subscription service.

In a related piece of surprising news concerning YouTube Premium subscribers, 9to5Google reports that Google is offering a free 3-month PC Game Pass membership with YouTube Premium. Active YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States are being reported to receive this offer via email. This offer is limited to only new members of the Xbox Game Pass and gamers will require a Microsoft account to avail of it.