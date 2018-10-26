NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Game Pass Coming to Windows 10 PC: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

, 26 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Game Pass Coming to Windows 10 PC: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Highlights

  • Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's Netflix-styled service for games
  • It's currently exclusive to Xbox One
  • This will change according to Microsoft's CEO

Xbox Game Pass is coming to Windows 10 PC. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company has plans to bring the Netflix-styled game subscription service to Windows 10 PC. At the moment, Xbox Game Pass is restricted to the Xbox One. Though this could change soon enough. While Nadella didn't outline concrete plans for this to happen, we won't be surprised to see more information at XO18, a Microsoft Xbox fan event slated for November 7.

"Bringing Game Pass to even the PC is going to be a big element of [increasing the strength of our gaming community]," said Nadella during a conference call after Microsoft's earnings call (via Gaming Bolt).

It will be interesting to see how Xbox Game Pass would work on Windows 10 PC. Reason being, Xbox Game Pass has helped the company bolster its Xbox One sales and bringing it to PC may simply give consumers less of a reason to bother with the company's hardware. That being said, we won't be surprised to see it lean on the Xbox Play Anywhere program Microsoft launched a couple of years prior.

While a subscription-based plan for Xbox hardware seems like a logical conclusion for Microsoft given its focus on Xbox Game Pass, it will be interesting to see how this would benefit the current game development business model. Particularly with big publishers like Ubisoft sounding off on the disadvantages of such services to them.

"I actually view subscription gaming as inhibiting our progress, and I'll give you two examples. One is with PS Now. I think that's a great technology for getting streaming content to people, but we don't make the money as a publisher — we don't make the same amount of money as we would even just putting stuff on sale. So why bother, from a publisher's standpoint?," asked Ubisoft's Chris Early in conversation with GamesBeat.

"The technology is great for a player. I can play anything anywhere instantly! It's awesome technology, which is inhibited by the business model. So charge a PlayStation Plus add-on to be able to stream any game you own to any device you own. That's a great service for the player. It's going to start people adopting that streaming concept in more places. You'll be able to get to a place where you have more people focused on streaming.

There's a similar challenge with your business model. We see it works. We're believers. You've capped it with a subscription plan, where publishers aren't able to make money. On the other hand, you could just sell the game and let people have the five-minute experience while it downloads, or pay you an add-on price to be able to continue to have fast access in many more places. With subscription it's just giving it away."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox One, Satya Nadella, Windows 10
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Vivo V9 Pro to Be Available via Offline Stores in India From Monday, Offers Detailed
Nubia Red Magic 2 Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB RAM Teased
Billion Capture Plus
Xbox Game Pass Coming to Windows 10 PC: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  2. OnePlus 6T Images, Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Monday's Launch
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  7. Micromax Spark Go Is the Company's Latest Android Go Budget Smartphone
  8. Realme to Be 'First to Launch' MediaTek Helio P70 SoC-Powered Smartphone
  9. Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Review
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi Mix 2S: Price, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.