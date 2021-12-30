Xbox Game Pass to Bring 31 Day One Titles to Xbox Consoles, PCs in 2022

Xbox Game Pass is set to add 31 day one titles in 2022, including games such as Total War: Warhammer 3, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Redfall, Starfield, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Slime Rancher 2, Atomic Heart, Hello Neighbor 2, Weird West, and Sniper Elite 5. While the new list of 31 titles only includes games that will be available as day one titles, Microsoft is also expected to add more games to Xbox Game Pass in 2022. This year, gamers were treated to titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, and the addition of 31 new day one titles that they can look forward to exciting titles in 2022.

In India, Xbox Game Pass is priced at a monthly fee of Rs. 489, while the more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs Rs. 699 a month. The games included on Xbox Game Pass will be accessible on Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One consoles, while some titles can be played on PC.

Xbox Game Pass day one games for 2022

Starting in January, Xbox Game Pass gamers will gain access to The Anacrusis on January 13, followed by Pupperazzi and Windjammers on January 20, according to the list of games compiled by Pure Xbox. Edge of Eternity is set to arrive on February 10, followed by Total War: Warhammer 3 on February 17. Edge of Eternity is scheduled to come to Xbox Game Pass sometime in February.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to arrive in spring, while Weird West will be available on Xbox Game Pass on March 31. Meanwhile, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available on April 28. Midnight Fight Express and Redfall are both expected to arrive in summer. Scorn will arrive in October, while Starfield will be available on November 11. While these are the games with confirmed or tentative release dates, Microsoft has also announced several titles that are scheduled to arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022.

Other titles coming as day one titles to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Crusader Kings 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Hello Neighbor 2, Loot River, Nobody Saves The World, Party Animals, Pigeon Simulator, Replaced, Signalis, Slime Rancher 2, Sniper Elite 5, Somerville, and Trek to Yomi. These games will be available as day one titles on Xbox Game Pass, but do not have concrete release windows yet.

