It appears that the Xbox E3 2018 line up may have been leaked. If true, there are some obvious announcements regarding Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 as well as some big surprises in the way of Battlefield V, a new Splinter Cell game, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, a Halo reboot, and what could be a new instalment in the long forgotten Perfect Dark series. Some of these appear likely of being true, such as new Forza and Crackdown games as their presence isn't unexpected. Others like a Halo reboot should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

The information regarding this comes via Hungarian website Gamepod citing sources at 4chan. All the more reason then to temper your expectations. Aside from stating it would be a two hour conference that would also reveal a new Xbox Elite Controller, different Xbox One X colours, and a revamped Xbox achievement system, here's what else you could expect.

Xbox E3 2018 leaks

Forza Horizon 4: [4K, 30 FPS on X, Japan setting, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay/Trailer Demo, Fall 2018]

Starfield: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Open World sci fi RPG, Holiday 2018]

ScreamRide 2 [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]

Crackdown 3: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, MP Beta, Holiday 2018]

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Xbox Gamepass Fall 2018]

Sea of Thieves: [New content, Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Fall 2018]

Ashen: [Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]

The Last Night: [Gameplay Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Holkiday 2018]

Below: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]

Madden: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]

Minecraft: [ Content Update, Fall 2018]

Battlefield V: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]

Metro Exodus: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Holiday 2018]

Banjo-Kazooie Anniversary: [Gamplay Trailer,Xbox Gamepass,Fall 2018]

Xbox E3 2018 games releasing in 2019

Borderlands 3: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Marketing, Gameplay Trailer]

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]

Electric Madness: [Fun Racer, Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]

Splinter Cell: [Reboot, Open World, Marketing, First on Xbox, Fall 2019]

Anthem: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Fall 2019]

Halo: Genesis [Reboot, Splitscreen, new engine, Warzone 2.0, MP Beta 2018, Teaser Trailer Fall 2019]

Cyberpunk 2077: [Marketing, Teaser Trailer, 2019/2020]

Joanna Dark: [3P Action, Teaser Trailer, Holiday 2019]

Before each E3 comes a host of rumour and speculation on what to expect. While some of it ends up being true, such as God of War's Norse setting made public before the official reveal, others such as a new Halo game have sadly been false. As we've said earlier, keep your expectations in check.

