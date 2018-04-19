My TV Is 10 Years Old and I Still Can't Convince Myself to Upgrade
It appears that the Xbox E3 2018 line up may have been leaked. If true, there are some obvious announcements regarding Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 as well as some big surprises in the way of Battlefield V, a new Splinter Cell game, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, a Halo reboot, and what could be a new instalment in the long forgotten Perfect Dark series. Some of these appear likely of being true, such as new Forza and Crackdown games as their presence isn't unexpected. Others like a Halo reboot should be taken with a massive grain of salt.
The information regarding this comes via Hungarian website Gamepod citing sources at 4chan. All the more reason then to temper your expectations. Aside from stating it would be a two hour conference that would also reveal a new Xbox Elite Controller, different Xbox One X colours, and a revamped Xbox achievement system, here's what else you could expect.
Before each E3 comes a host of rumour and speculation on what to expect. While some of it ends up being true, such as God of War's Norse setting made public before the official reveal, others such as a new Halo game have sadly been false. As we've said earlier, keep your expectations in check.
