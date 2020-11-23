Xbox Black Friday deals include discounts on “Optimised for Xbox Series X/S” titles (such as Sea of Thieves and Forza and Horizon 4) and new games (Watch Dogs: Legion and FIFA 21) alongside titles that are available on all PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X (the likes of No Man's Sky and Ori the Will of the Wisps). Some Xbox Game Studios and third-party titles are free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but buying them outright could be more affordable if you plan to invest a lot of time in them. Microsoft also has discounts on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Wireless Controllers internationally, and we've reached out to Microsoft India to ask if those deals will also be honoured here. The Xbox Black Friday sale ends December 4 in India, and December 3 internationally.

Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC Black Friday deals

Sea of Thieves: Black Friday Special Edition at Rs. 2,024 — 25 percent off

Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle at Rs. 1,359 — 60 percent off

No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,624 — 50 percent off

Gears 5 at Rs. 675 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One Black Friday deals

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition at Rs. 2,394 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,470 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 1,754 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 1,624 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Maneater at Rs. 1,413 — 35 percent off

Xbox One and PC Black Friday deals

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 at Rs. 1,339 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PC Black Friday deals

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition at Rs. 264 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Age of Empires Definitive Edition at Rs. 116 — 75 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dirt Rally 2.0 at Rs. 275 — 75 percent off

Xbox One Black Friday deals

Halo 5: Guardians at Rs. 650 — 50 percent off

Battlefield V Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,596 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,995 — 65 percent off

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,500 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at Rs. 1,875 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Project Cars 3 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,400 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 2,600 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent off

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition at Rs. 2,275 — 65 percent off

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 at Rs. 949 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at Rs. 862 — 75 percent off

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,049 — 50 percent off

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 325 — 75 percent off

Sid Meier's Civilization VI at Rs. 1,155 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection at Rs. 440 — 60 percent off

