Technology News
loading

Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More

Featuring deals for PC gamers too.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 November 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Highlights
  • Xbox Black Friday sale began last Friday
  • Available on Microsoft Store until December 3
  • 70 percent off on Age of Empires Definitive Edition

Xbox Black Friday deals include discounts on “Optimised for Xbox Series X/S” titles (such as Sea of Thieves and Forza and Horizon 4) and new games (Watch Dogs: Legion and FIFA 21) alongside titles that are available on all PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X (the likes of No Man's Sky and Ori the Will of the Wisps). Some Xbox Game Studios and third-party titles are free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but buying them outright could be more affordable if you plan to invest a lot of time in them. Microsoft also has discounts on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Wireless Controllers internationally, and we've reached out to Microsoft India to ask if those deals will also be honoured here. The Xbox Black Friday sale ends December 4 in India, and December 3 internationally.

Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC Black Friday deals

Sea of Thieves: Black Friday Special Edition at Rs. 2,024 — 25 percent off

Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle at Rs. 1,359 — 60 percent off

No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,624 — 50 percent off

Gears 5 at Rs. 675 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One Black Friday deals

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition at Rs. 2,394 — 40 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition at Rs. 2,470 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Watch Dogs: Legion at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 1,754 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 1,624 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Maneater at Rs. 1,413 — 35 percent off

Xbox One and PC Black Friday deals

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 at Rs. 1,339 — 33 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

PC Black Friday deals

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 1,754 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition at Rs. 264 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Age of Empires Definitive Edition at Rs. 116 — 75 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dirt Rally 2.0 at Rs. 275 — 75 percent off

Xbox One Black Friday deals

Halo 5: Guardians at Rs. 650 — 50 percent off

Battlefield V Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,596 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,995 — 65 percent off

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 1,500 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Avengers at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

NBA 2K21 at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at Rs. 1,875 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Project Cars 3 at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 1,400 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Rs. 2,250 — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Rs. 2,600 — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent off

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition at Rs. 2,275 — 65 percent off

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 at Rs. 949 — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at Rs. 862 — 75 percent off

Doom Eternal at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition at Rs. 1,049 — 50 percent off

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at Rs. 325 — 75 percent off

Sid Meier's Civilization VI at Rs. 1,155 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection at Rs. 440 — 60 percent off

Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India. Listen to this episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Black Friday, Microsoft Store, Sea of Thieves, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Forza Horizon 4, No Mans Sky, Gears 5, FIFA 21, Watch Dogs Legion, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3, Tell Me Why, Age of Empires, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Halo 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield 5, Star Wars Squadrons, Marvels Avengers, NBA 2K21, Need for Speed, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Assassins Creed Odyssey, Overcooked 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Doom Eternal, GTA 5, PUBG, Civilization 6
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Chrome Extensions Must Show Details on User Data They Collect Starting January 2021
OPPO Takes a Leap Into the Future With Innovative Phone, AR Glasses, More

Related Stories

Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  3. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  6. Micromax In 1B First Impressions
  7. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Show Quad Camera; OnePlus 9 Details Also Leaked
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipboard Rolls Out Dark Mode for Android Users
  2. Google Assistant Can Now Schedule Your Smart Lights and Other Gadgets
  3. Counterfeit Mi India Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, Chennai, Here’s How You Can Identify Fake Xiaomi Products
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup; OnePlus 9 Triple Camera Details Leaked
  5. Indian Smartphone Exports Estimated to Cross $1.5 Billion by End of 2020: techARC Research
  6. Samsung 'SGH-N378' Phone With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 750G Spotted on GeekBench
  7. PlayStation 5 Requires a Native Build to Support 120fps, Xbox Series X Only Needs a Minor Patch: Report
  8. Timex Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Spotted on Wireless Power Consortium Site
  9. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  10. Google Call May Be the New Name for Phone by Google App, Redesigned Icon Spotted Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com