Microsoft on Monday announced that it is adding more than 70 games to its backward compatibility program. The announcement was made during the Xbox 20th anniversary event and mentions that Xbox and Xbox 360 titles will be backward compatible on the new Xbox Series S/X consoles as well as Xbox One and Xbox One X. The backward compatibility will be available for the entire Max Payne series, F.E.A.R series, Skate series, and many Xbox original titles like Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars titles.

As per the announcement, 76 games are being added to Microsoft's Xbox backward compatibility program. All the games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 will also support Auto HDR on the latest generation of Xbox consoles — Xbox Series S/ Series X. The Auto HDR will work only on supported displays. The latest consoles will also be getting the benefit of FPS Boost and faster load times. The FPS Boost and Auto HDR can be controlled under the Manage Game section for any title.

As for the increase in resolution, Microsoft mentions that Xbox Series X and Xbox One X will render these games at 4 times the original resolution, whereas the Xbox Series S will render them at 3x. The Xbox One S and the Xbox One will render the games at twice the original resolution. The 26 games that are already part of the Xbox backward compatibility program will also be getting the FPS Boost feature.

The 76 games added to the Xbox backward compatibility program became available to play from Monday, November 15, provided the players owned the game physically or digitally. Microsoft also mentioned that a vast majority of the games are available to purchase via the Microsoft Store. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has listed all the 76 games on Xbox Live's Major Nelson blog.

Microsoft has also mentioned that the addition of the 76 games is the final update to the Xbox backward compatibility program.

"We (Microsoft) have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalogue from the past due to licensing, legal, and technical constraints," Compatibility Program Lead Peggy Lo said.