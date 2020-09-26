Microsoft is said to be developing an Xbox app update for iOS that would bring the ability to let you stream games from your Xbox One console directly to your iPhone. The new version of the Xbox for iOS app, which is said to debut soon for download via Apple App Store, seems to mimic the experience that Microsoft recently offered to Android devices through the last beta version of its Xbox app. That app also enabled Xbox One users to stream games from their consoles to their Android smartphones. The Redmond company is likely to expand the remote play feature to Xbox Series S and Series X. Remote play is different from game streaming, with the latter still a bone of contention between Apple and Microsoft.

The Verge's Tom Warren has showcased early beta access of the Xbox app update for iOS through a video posted on Twitter. The app appears to allow Xbox One users to stream games from the console to their iPhone remotely. This works similar to how Sony's PS4 Remote Play app offers remote play functionality to both Android and iOS users.

Warren said that the Xbox app update would allow users to access their Xbox One console from an iPhone over Wi-Fi or LTE. This means that you can gain remote access even when your iPhone isn't on the same network of your Xbox. It will also let you remotely switch on your Xbox One even when you're outside and using a separate network from your home Wi-Fi. When you activate the console from your phone, it is said to start up without sound or Xbox light.

It is important to note that while the purpose of the new remote play feature is to let you play your favourite Xbox One games on your iPhone, it isn't similar to Microsoft's xCloud service that provides game streaming to mobile devices from a server — not your own console. As you noted, Microsoft's (as well as Google's) plans to offer its xCloud game streaming service on the iOS platform was thwarted by Apple's App Store guidelines, and the little leeway Apple subsequently provided — to individually submit each game being streamed for review on the App Store — was publicly derided by Microsoft.

Warren says there will be a Connect button under the My Library section of the updated Xbox app to let you connect and start playing games from your Xbox One console. The update is also said to bring features such as download or share game clips and screenshots captured on the connected console. You can also expect some performance enhancements from the existing version. Furthermore, the overall experience seems similar to what Microsoft recently brought through the new Xbox beta app for Android devices.

The Xbox for iOS update will debut on Apple App Store soon, Warren expects. However, there is no official word on its arrival. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on the Xbox app update as well as its release timeline and will update this space when the company responds.

The Xbox app update is likely to arrive some time ahead of the Xbox Series S and Series X launch that is set for November 10. Microsoft also recently started taking pre-orders for both new consoles in India and global markets.

Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.