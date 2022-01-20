Technology News
loading

WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover

WWE 2K22 will feature a Career Showcase for cover star Rey Mysterio.

By David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2022 18:38 IST
WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover

Photo Credit: 2K Games

WWE 2K22 features cover star Rey Mysterio and is set to arrive on March 11

Highlights
  • WWE 2K22 is set to feature the iconic General Manager Mode
  • A new MyFACTION mode is set to debut on WWE 2K22 this year
  • Cover Star Rey Mysterio celebrates his 20th anniversary this year

WWE 2K22 is set to launch on March 11, and the latest instalment in the popular wrestling title is set to feature Rey Mysterio on the cover of the Standard and Deluxe Edition of the game. WWE 2K22 will feature a Career Showcase for Mysterio, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary with WWE. The new WWE title is also set to feature the popular GM Mode from SmackDown vs Raw game series, while the new MyFACTION mode is set to debut in the game.

The launch date for WWE 2K22 was revealed by 2K Games at a press briefing with Rey Mysterio, where the cover star for the upcoming title was officially revealed. The publisher confirmed that WWE 2K22 will feature a Career Showcase for Mysterio, who during the briefing briefly recalled his time with Eddie Guerrero, Shawn “HBK” Michaels, and The Undertaker over the years.

Mysterio also revealed he wanted to share a WrestleMania moment next with his son Dominik Mysterio (who adopted the American wrestling style instead of his father's lucha libre style) before he hangs up his mask. The Mysterios feature Rey and his son Dominik, and the duo were the first father-and-son team to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion title last year.

Fans will be looking to publisher 2K Games to deliver a knockout game this year, and this is the first wrestling title since WWE 2K21 was cancelled for the first time in the long-running annual series, following the poor performance of WWE 2K20 and the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The game's developers are set to give players deeper insights into the features of the game, which is said to come with a redesigned game engine, new controls, improved graphics, and new game modes.

2K Games confirmed that the game is set to feature GM Mode, also known as the General Manager mode. The gaming mode is back for the first time since WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 and allows players to assume the role of General Manager at SmackDown or Raw, while handling several aspects of the wrestling business.

Meanwhile, the game will also feature the new MyFACTION mode where gamers can build a four-person faction to rival the classic New World Order (nWo) and players will have the ability to collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars from different WWE eras. WWE 2K22 is also set to feature the Creation Suite to create custom wrestlers. During the briefing, Mysterio revealed that he would like to create a wrestler based on one of his favourite football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, on WWE 2K22.

The upcoming WWE 2K22 game will be available for download starting March 11. The title will be released for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/ X, according to the publisher.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22

Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series WWE 2K
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWE 2K22, WWE 2K22 Cover Star, WWE 2K22 Rey Mysterio, WWE 2K22 Release Date, WWE 2K22 Game Modes, Take Two
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
5G Flight Disruption Eases as Emirates Blasts US Rollout
iPhone SE+ 5G Launch to Take Place in Late April or Early May, Analyst Predicts
WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. Traders’ Body Invites Amazon, Flipkart to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  7. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  10. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  2. Lucky Solo Ethereum Miner Bags $540,000 as Reward After Mining Entire Block
  3. WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  6. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  7. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  8. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  9. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
  10. Amazon to Open First-Ever Fashion Store Where Algorithms Suggest What to Try On
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com