Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WWE 2K19 Release Date, Editions, and Cover Star Revealed

 
, 18 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WWE 2K19 Release Date, Editions, and Cover Star Revealed

Highlights

  • WWE 2K19 has two special editions
  • AJ Styles graces the game's cover
  • It's out on October 9

The latest entry in the long-running wrestling series, WWE 2K19 has a release date, cover star, and multiple editions. WWE 2K19 release date is October 9 and its cover star is AJ Styles. No platforms have been revealed just yet, though it's safe to say it should see another outing on the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC at launch with a possible Nintendo Switch version later down the line like the last game. Though we won't be surprised to see it cancelled altogether given how poor the Switch port of WWE 2K18 was. Furthermore, there are two special editions of the game in addition to the standard edition. Details are as follows.

WWE 2K19 special editions

  • WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition: contains a copy of the game with special packaging and access to season pass, pre-order and collector’s edition digital content.
  • WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition: contains the same features as the Deluxe Edition plus exclusive and rare collectibles, as well as limited-edition WWE SuperCard content.

In addition to this, there's the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. It's a competition that has players pitted against AJ Styles in WWE 2K19 for a chance to win one million dollars. To participate in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, eligible players must accomplish four tasks: 

  • Players must beat a to-be-announced new mode in the game.
  • Then, players can submit a promotional video proving they can beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19.
  • From there, four semi-finalists will be selected for a semi-final round of competition.
  • One player will then earn the chance to compete against AJ Styles one-on-one in WWE 2K19 to win one million dollars.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, Battlefield V, and now WWE 2K19 releasing this October, what will you be buying? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWE 2K19, WWE, AJ Styles, 2K Games, Take Two
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass May Be Tencent's Answer to Fortnite Battle Pass
Touch Screen Laptops
WWE 2K19 Release Date, Editions, and Cover Star Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 With Android One Gets Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  3. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus Now Offered With Zero Down Payment EMIs in India
  4. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
  5. Rebel Developers Are Trying to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction, With an App
  6. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  7. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  8. Fitbit Versa Review
  9. Comio C1 Pro With Face Unlock, Dual 4G VoLTE Launched in India
  10. Amidst Fortnite-PUBG Lawsuit, PUBG Corp Claims Game Isn't an 'Asset Flip'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.