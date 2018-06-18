WWE 2K19 Release Date, Editions, and Cover Star Revealed

The latest entry in the long-running wrestling series, WWE 2K19 has a release date, cover star, and multiple editions. WWE 2K19 release date is October 9 and its cover star is AJ Styles. No platforms have been revealed just yet, though it's safe to say it should see another outing on the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC at launch with a possible Nintendo Switch version later down the line like the last game. Though we won't be surprised to see it cancelled altogether given how poor the Switch port of WWE 2K18 was. Furthermore, there are two special editions of the game in addition to the standard edition. Details are as follows.

WWE 2K19 special editions

WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition: contains a copy of the game with special packaging and access to season pass, pre-order and collector’s edition digital content.

contains a copy of the game with special packaging and access to season pass, pre-order and collector’s edition digital content. WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition: contains the same features as the Deluxe Edition plus exclusive and rare collectibles, as well as limited-edition WWE SuperCard content.

In addition to this, there's the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. It's a competition that has players pitted against AJ Styles in WWE 2K19 for a chance to win one million dollars. To participate in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, eligible players must accomplish four tasks:

Players must beat a to-be-announced new mode in the game.

Then, players can submit a promotional video proving they can beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19.

From there, four semi-finalists will be selected for a semi-final round of competition.

One player will then earn the chance to compete against AJ Styles one-on-one in WWE 2K19 to win one million dollars.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, Battlefield V, and now WWE 2K19 releasing this October, what will you be buying? Let us know in the comments.

