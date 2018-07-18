NDTV Gadgets360.com
  World of Warcraft Goes Subscription-Only, Blizzard Removes Battle Chest Purchase Option

World of Warcraft Goes Subscription-Only, Blizzard Removes Battle Chest Purchase Option

 
18 July 2018
Highlights

  • Most of World of Warcraft's content can be accessed with a subscription
  • This does not include the yet to be released Battle for Azeroth
  • A subscription costs around Rs. 1,028 a month

It seems that you will be able to play World of Warcraft without paying for the game, just its monthly subscription. Blizzard's long-running massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is now subscription-only. A monthlong subscription to World of Warcraft nets you access to all content in the game with the exception of its latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth which still needs to be purchased separately. In addition to this, Blizzard has removed the World of Warcraft Battle Chest from sale as well. What this means is, for the price of a $15 (around Rs. 1,028) subscription you'll be able to access everything World of Warcraft has to offer all the way upto its sixth expansion, Legion.

While Blizzard has quietly made these changes on its site, nothing has been said by the company just yet. Though this is a welcome move ensuring the game sustains itself beyond its current install base. More so with a new expansion, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth out on August 14 the world over.

Battle for Azeroth takes place after the events of the last expansion, Legion. World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth price is $50 for the standard edition and $70 for the deluxe edition. In India it's priced at Rs. 3,199 at retail and comes with a 110 level character boost. Keep in mind that this doesn't have a physical disc, instead its described as having a "diskless DVD box contains a key granting access to the pre-purchase content."

Announced at BlizzCon 2017, Battle for Azeroth reignites the rivalry between World of Warcraft’s two major factions, the Horde and the Alliance. World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth features multiple warfronts, new kingdoms to explore, allied races to recruit, as well as the ability to customise your weapons and armour with new powers and traits.

As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth's heroes must set out on a harrowing journey in search of new allies, race to claim resources to turn the tides of war, and fight on several fronts to determine which side will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.

"Conflict is at the heart of the Warcraft saga, and in Battle for Azeroth, tensions that have been simmering for a long time escalate into all-out war,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment. “World of Warcraft players are incredibly passionate about the characters and factions they identify with in the game, and this expansion will make them prouder than ever to declare their allegiance to the Horde or to the Alliance."

If you're wondering if it makes sense to jump into World of Warcraft 14 years since its inception, we have you covered. Our time with the game indicates it has more than enough to keep you busy.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth, Blizzard, World of Warcraft Battle Chest
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
