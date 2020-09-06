Technology News
World of Warcraft Comes to Life in a Czech Forest

The annual spring festival usually draws up to 200 fans but organisers said turnout was only about 60 this year after the delay caused by coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 September 2020 10:13 IST
The online role-playing game has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004

Czech World of Warcraft fans donned costumes on Saturday to bring the massively popular online game to life, pushing ahead with a scaled-back festival after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the annual event earlier this year. Dressed as shamans, elves and knights, the gaming fans took part in games and competitions in a forest in Kamyk nad Vltavou, south of Prague, but the usual live-action battle was scrapped due to a low turnout.

"We are just happy that this year (the festival) is happening," said Eliska Pabl Kaplanova, one of the organisers. "So this year it's a smaller stage."

The online role-playing game has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004, with millions of players worldwide.

Jaroslav Racek, a policeman by day, said he was making his seventh visit to the Czech event and that for him it was a chance to be immersed in something different.

"There is a great group of people here," he said, dressed as a "Burning Legion" demon. "A person can enjoy himself in this world and not just sit at a computer."

