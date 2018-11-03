NDTV Gadgets360.com

World of Warcraft Classic Is Out in Summer 2019

, 03 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
World of Warcraft Classic Is Out in Summer 2019

Highlights

  • World of Warcraft Classic is free for World of Warcraft subscribers
  • It will allow players to experience the game before its many expansions
  • In the past, Blizzard has cracked down on third-party classic servers

At BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard announced when you can play World of Warcraft Classic. The much awaited recreation of the massively multiplayer online role-playing gaming (MMORPG) is out in Summer 2019. If you're already a subscriber to World of Warcraft, you get it for free. Aside from taking the gameplay back to a time before World of Warcraft's seven expansions, it comes with modes conveniences such as Blizzard friends lists, UI improvements, and what Blizzard refers to as 'enhancements designed to ensure stability and fair play; and all the latest under-the-hood engine updates to support players' current hardware.'

In World of Warcraft Classic you'll be able to roam areas like the Barrens before it was sundered in two, raid Molten Core with level 60 heroes complete with their original abilities and talents, and much more.

There have been several third-party vanilla servers in the past that Blizzard has shut down and World of Warcraft Classic appears to be the company's way of catering to its many fans who want an old school experience.

In addition to this, Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth would be getting a new content update called Tides of Vengeance. With it comes Horde and Alliance assaults, new island expeditions, Dwarf and Blood Elf heritage armour, as well as new story and character quests.

Disclosure: Blizzard sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for BlizzCon 2018.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft Classic, World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth, BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS Announced at BlizzCon 2018
Hearthstone Rastakhan's Rumble Announced at BlizzCon 2018
Billion Capture Plus
World of Warcraft Classic Is Out in Summer 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS Announced at BlizzCon 2018
  2. Vivo Y93 With 6.2-Inch Display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  3. BlizzCon 2018: Destiny 2 PC Free for Battle.net Users
  4. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  5. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reply Privately Within a Group
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Special Editions Unveiled
  9. Poco F1, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  10. Vivo V9 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.