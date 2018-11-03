World of Warcraft Classic Is Out in Summer 2019

At BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard announced when you can play World of Warcraft Classic. The much awaited recreation of the massively multiplayer online role-playing gaming (MMORPG) is out in Summer 2019. If you're already a subscriber to World of Warcraft, you get it for free. Aside from taking the gameplay back to a time before World of Warcraft's seven expansions, it comes with modes conveniences such as Blizzard friends lists, UI improvements, and what Blizzard refers to as 'enhancements designed to ensure stability and fair play; and all the latest under-the-hood engine updates to support players' current hardware.'

In World of Warcraft Classic you'll be able to roam areas like the Barrens before it was sundered in two, raid Molten Core with level 60 heroes complete with their original abilities and talents, and much more.

There have been several third-party vanilla servers in the past that Blizzard has shut down and World of Warcraft Classic appears to be the company's way of catering to its many fans who want an old school experience.

In addition to this, Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth would be getting a new content update called Tides of Vengeance. With it comes Horde and Alliance assaults, new island expeditions, Dwarf and Blood Elf heritage armour, as well as new story and character quests.

Disclosure: Blizzard sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for BlizzCon 2018.

