Multiplayer cricket game World Cricket Championship 3 is out of beta and is live on Google Play and App Store. The latest edition brings new features and animations to the game. Makers Nextwave Multimedia conducted a three-phase beta testing of WCC 3 before making it go live on the app stores. The company claims that the beta testing saw an average of over four million players take part in it for 49 minutes daily. The franchise saw an upsurge in downloads after the lockdown, and is currently at 143 million downloads.

World Cricket Championship 3 aka WCC 3 is out of beta and is now live on both Google Play and the App Store as a free download. There are in-app purchases available inside the app for playing different modes, and users will need to register to start playing. The mobile cricket game offers realistic visuals of a cricket match in a stadium, along with commentator voices from Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden to add bit more of realism to the game. The predecessor World Cricket Championship 2 even won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation challenge, with 74 percent of total votes in gaming category.

World Cricket Championship 3 brings features like new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, advanced AI, women's cricket mode, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and much more. The user has to have coins to access modes and these can be gained by watching adverts or even levelling up in the game.

With the latest edition of World Cricket Championship 3, there is a new Player Name Presets feature that allows gamers to easily simulate country teams with regional name flavours for all their favourite teams. “No more tedious editing is needed every time you want to play as Australia instead of India. With Name Presets you'll get access to regional squads that are mapped to your own in terms of performance and abilities. Have a few favourites in mind? Naturally you can also further customize these as you wish,” the company explains.

The Hot Events game mode in World Cricket Championship 3 lets you participate in live events with players across the world. While there is one free invite per player, users can purchase more invites if they wish to. There is also a new world tour mode that lets you face off against countries, and get rewarded with kits and other goodies. As mentioned, there is also a fresh women's cricket mode for slight variation. In addition to world tour, gamers can also play the Ashes to Ashes series which also offers unique rewards.