World Cricket Championship 2 (WCC2) receives most of the people's vote in the gaming category in the Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. According the government poll, WCC 2 received 74 percent of all votes, making it a clear winner of this challenge. This ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' was announced in July, soon after the Modi-led government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and UCBrowser. This new challenge looked to facilitate the techies and start-up community to create world-class Made in India apps.

WCC 2 has been developed by NextWave Multimedia and has managed to attract 15 crores installs so far. While it was clearly the favourite in the gaming category with 6,607 votes out of the total 8,908 votes received in the section, the mobile game also earned the third position in the jury verdict round. In the polls section, the other two games (Hitwicket Superstars - 3D Cricket Strategy Game, and ScarFall: The Royale Combat) received only 13 percent of the votes each.

NextWave Multimedia says that WCC2 has witnessed a surge at 25 percent in daily active users. The game has seen a revenue growth of 20 percent and a 100 percent growth in in-app purchases. The game'a ‘Local Rivals' mode, played within family members, witnessed a 250 percent rise when the game was made free for the ‘Janata curfew' weekend. The homegrown mobile game is said to be played globally in over 150 countries including UK, Australia, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PR Rajendran, Co-Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia said in a statement, "We thank the Government of India for creating the platform to showcase and encourage Digital India. Hoping this becomes an annual event. We thank our fans for voting for us in the AatmaNirbharApp People's Choice Award. This brings us visibility and will inspire us to build further on what we have achieved so far."

Apart from the gaming category, Mall91 app won the first position in the business category and the Hello English: Learn English app won in the eLearning category. In the health category, the StepSetGo app won the first position, whereas the MemeChat app wins the challenge in the entertainment category.

NextWave Multimedia has also recently launched WCC 3 beta version recently. It features bilingual commentary by celebrity cricketers like Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden. The new game comes with competitive multiplayer focus, added authenticity of simulation of actual cricket, brand new controls and animations. WCC 3 also comes with a full-fledged career mode with over 400 tournaments.

