Wolfenstein Youngblood Release Date and Editions Announced

Wolfenstein Youngblood for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC finally has a release date. The follow up to 2016's excellent Wolfenstein: The New Colossus has you in the role of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters as they set out to find him across an alternate history Nazi-occupied Paris. The Wolfenstein Youngblood release date is July 26 the world over with a price of $30 (around Rs. 2,100) for the standard edition and $40 for the Deluxe Edition (roughly Rs. 2,800). At the time of filing this story, there's no indication that both variants would be making it to India.

Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition contents

Base game

Buddy Pass

Cyborg skin

Wolfenstein Youngblood Buddy Pass - what is it?

This lets you invite a friend to play for free and can be shared with as many friends as you want. However you need to be playing in order for someone to use your pass and you can only play with one friend at a time. Buddy Pass players can't earn achievements or trophies and will have to upgrade to the full game. Bethesda hasn't confirmed if it will be cheaper than simply buying the game instead.

Wolfenstein Youngblood India price

While Wolfenstein Youngblood doesn't have a price for India yet, it should ideally be in the range of Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 2,199 for the standard edition with the Deluxe Edition being in the range of Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 2,799. However considering that Betheda's pricing for India has been far removed from reality since Fallout 76, it will be interesting to see what eventually happens.

