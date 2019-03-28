Technology News

Wolfenstein Youngblood Release Date and Editions Announced

28 March 2019
Wolfenstein Youngblood Release Date and Editions Announced

Highlights

  • The game is out on July 26
  • The Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition lets a friend play for free
  • It's for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Wolfenstein Youngblood for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC finally has a release date. The follow up to 2016's excellent Wolfenstein: The New Colossus has you in the role of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters as they set out to find him across an alternate history Nazi-occupied Paris. The Wolfenstein Youngblood release date is July 26 the world over with a price of $30 (around Rs. 2,100) for the standard edition and $40 for the Deluxe Edition (roughly Rs. 2,800). At the time of filing this story, there's no indication that both variants would be making it to India.

Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition contents

  • Base game
  • Buddy Pass
  • Cyborg skin

Wolfenstein Youngblood Buddy Pass - what is it?

This lets you invite a friend to play for free and can be shared with as many friends as you want. However you need to be playing in order for someone to use your pass and you can only play with one friend at a time. Buddy Pass players can't earn achievements or trophies and will have to upgrade to the full game. Bethesda hasn't confirmed if it will be cheaper than simply buying the game instead.

Wolfenstein Youngblood India price
While Wolfenstein Youngblood doesn't have a price for India yet, it should ideally be in the range of Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 2,199 for the standard edition with the Deluxe Edition being in the range of Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 2,799. However considering that Betheda's pricing for India has been far removed from reality since Fallout 76, it will be interesting to see what eventually happens.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Wolfenstein Youngblood, Bethesda, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
