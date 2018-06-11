Wolfenstein: Youngblood Announced at Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase

At Bethesda's E3 2018 showcase, MachineGames revealed Wolfenstein: Youngblood. It's a sequel to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. This time around you'll be in the role of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters. MachineGames also slated that you'll be able to play the game in co-op mode as well. No concrete release date has been announced aside from a Spring 2019 release window. It should be available on PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and hopefully Nintendo Switch as well.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes place in 1980s Paris. The E3 2018 trailer had a voice over from Blazkowicz telling this daughters to carry on the fight against Nazi control that plagues the world of Wolfenstein.

"19 years after BJ Blazkowicz ignited the second American Revolution in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Wolfenstein: Youngblood introduces the next Blazkowicz generation to the fight against the Nazis. Play as one of BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as you search for your missing father in Nazi-occupied Paris," reads the game's description.

In addition to this, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is coming to the Nintendo Switch with a elease date of June 29. After gracing the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2017, it marks the first time a Wolfenstein game developed by MachineGames will be on a Nintendo console. Its predecessor — 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order hit the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even the Xbox 360 and PS3 though the Nintendo Wii U was ignored.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus follows the adventures of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” and his ragtag bunch of rebels as they try to liberate the US from Nazi occupation. In our review we praised its fantastic visuals, visceral gunplay, and over the top story. How the technical aspects of Wolfenstein 2 carry over to the Nintendo Switch, particularly in levels like New Orleans will be a point of interest when the game hits.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.