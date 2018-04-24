Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

 
, 24 April 2018
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • Wolfenstein 2 for Nintendo Switch is out June 29
  • It's Bethesda's third game for the Nintendo Switch
  • It may not come to India officially

Revealed during a Nintendo Direct last year, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is coming to the Nintendo Switch sooner than you think. Wolfenstein 2 for the Nintendo Switch has a release date of June 29. After gracing the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2017, it marks the first time a Wolfenstein game developed by MachineGames will be on a Nintendo console. Its predecessor — 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order hit the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even the Xbox 360 and PS3 though the Nintendo Wii U was ignored.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus follows the adventures of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” and his ragtag bunch of rebels as they try to liberate the US from Nazi occupation. In our review we praised its fantastic visuals, visceral gunplay, and over the top story. How the technical aspects of Wolfenstein 2 carry over to the Nintendo Switch, particularly in levels like New Orleans will be a point of interest when the game hits.

 

Is Wolfenstein 2 Nintendo Switch releasing in India?

Much like Skyrim and Doom for the Switch, chances are that it might not make it to India via official channels. Reason being, Nintendo handled distribution duties for these games and the company, while aware of Indian developers, isn’t interested in releasing games or Nintendo hardware in the country officially. Your best bet would be to check with your local game store at launch or buying it digitally.

Comments

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced
 
 

