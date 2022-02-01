Technology News
Witcher-Maker CD Projekt Working on Gwent Single-Player Card Game

CD Projekt Red didn’t announce a launch date for its Gwent game.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 February 2022 13:48 IST
Witcher-Maker CD Projekt Working on Gwent Single-Player Card Game

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

CD Projekt released a full version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game in 2018

  • CD Projekt was working on a new Gwent single-player game
  • CD Projekt is mostly known for its high-budget productions
  • CD Projekt's shares closed 8.3 percent

Video games maker CD Projekt is working on a new single-player version of the card game Gwent, a company representative said.

Earlier on Monday, video game and entertainment media website IGN reported that CD Projekt was working on a new Gwent single-player standalone game, sending its shares 8 percent higher.

"Yes, we are working on new Gwent title for single player, which will premiere this year," Gwent's communications head Pawel Burza told Reuters in an emailed comment.

"At the moment we cannot specify the release date," he added.

CD Projekt, mostly known for its high-budget productions The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, released a full version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game in 2018.

Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski said that while the card game would not have a significant impact on the company's results, it was a "slightly positive surprise".

CD Projekt's shares closed 8.3 percent higher at PLN 180.06 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: CD Projekt, Gwent, The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077
Google Ends Support for Unlimited ‘Original’ Photo Backups for Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Owners

