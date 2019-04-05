Technology News

Windows 10 Game Bar Gets Spotify, Chat, and Mixer Integration in Beta

, 05 April 2019
Highlights

It will allow you to chat with your friends without leaving your game

Video edits and sharing can also be done without quitting your game

It's available via the Xbox Insider Hub for Windows 10 PC

Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 Game bar will play nice with Spotify, Mixer, and chat. The Windows 10 Game bar is an overlay that shows up when you press the Windows key + G and works on any PC game. It can be used for functions like taking screenshots or recordings. However if you use the Windows 10 Game bar beta, you'll be able to control your Spotify playlists while you're in-game, chat with your friends (both voice and text) instantaneously, and even capture gameplay footage, edit it, add text, and tweet it without even leaving your game.

"At X018, we shared a commitment to improve PC gaming on Windows 10 and, earlier this year, we kicked off a PC Gaming Idea Drive to get your suggestions," a post from Microsoft reads.

"Today, we're excited to introduce a number of new Game bar features, many inspired by your feedback, including controlling your music through Spotify, creating memes, chatting with friends to share in-game moments, and customising the UI to your preferred layout. Insiders in our Windows Gaming flight ring can access these new features this week by pressing 'Win+G' to bring up the Game bar when playing any PC game."

These are welcome additions that make gaming on PC a whole lot easier. Granted solutions like Nvidia's GeForce Experience exist to make sharing of gameplay dead simple, but Microsoft's implementation may very well trump it in all aspects, particularly because it's not dependent on the hardware you have so as long as it can run Windows 10. If you're interested in checking it out, Microsoft has outlined the steps you need to take.

How to get Windows 10 Game bar beta

  • Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on your Windows 10 PC
  • Select Insider Content  in the upper left 
  • Select Windows Gaming. If you are on Window 10 build #17763 or higher, you will be automatically enrolled into the Game bar flight
  • Press Win+G in any game to bring up Game bar

 

These additions to Windows 10 Game bar are the latest in Microsoft's charm offensive to win back PC gamers. One of its earlier attempts includes announcing every Halo game for Windows PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is finally coming to PC. Developer 343 Industries announced the news during Microsoft's weekly Inside Xbox show on YouTube and Mixer. It contains Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 4, and arguably the greatest Halo game ever, Halo 3: ODST.

They will be released individually via Steam or the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. In addition to this, Halo: Reach would be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Xbox One.

There's no Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC release date other than "later this year", nor is there a price, or download size just yet. Disappointingly, Halo: Reach's single-player campaign and Firefight horde mode will be offered as paid add-ons, with only multiplayer being free.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

