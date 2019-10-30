Technology News
WeWork Said to Be in Early Stages of Forming an Electronic-Gaming Arm

The money-losing startup is seeking a Play By We trademark, according to an application.

Updated: 30 October 2019 18:20 IST
WeWork last week accepted a $9.5 billion rescue package from SoftBank Group

Highlights
  • WeWork beleaguered parent We Co seeking a Play By We trademark
  • Trademark filing suggested Play By We may offer entertainment services
  • WeWork has hinted at its gaming business through job posting

We Co, the beleaguered parent of WeWork, has been quietly building an electronic-gaming business.

After branching into co-living with WeLive, fitness with Rise By We and education with WeGrow, the money-losing startup is seeking a Play By We trademark, according to an application published by the UK's Intellectual Property Office last week. It has also hired a handful of staffers, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The fate of the employees isn't yet determined, and a decision hasn't been made about the viability of the early-stage business, one of the people said. WeWork is planning thousands of job cuts as it prioritises profitability and aims to "right-size" its operations, in part by homing in on co-working. WeWork last week accepted a $9.5 billion (roughly Rs. 67,400 crores) rescue package from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, its biggest shareholder.

A representative for WeWork declined to comment.

According to its trademark application, Play By We may offer entertainment services such as "providing online competitive, professional video games," including conducting contests, games, tournaments and exhibitions. The application also suggests the venture could provide facilities for video-gaming events, conferences, meetings and trade exhibitions, and, naturally, shared office space.

Although it's been building the venture in stealth mode, WeWork has shared some information about its gaming business with the public, through two now-expired job postings on LinkedIn.

For one role -- a content and experience manager for Play By We -- the company was seeking a candidate who could "ensure we engage with our members, from casual to professional gamers and creators in general, dedicated to building the global physical community for the esports gaming market." The person would "conceive and execute a strategy to integrate the business in the current esports gaming universe."

For another position, a New York-based delivery project manager, a successful applicant would have the opportunity to manage a development team of architects, designers and construction and logistics staffers.

Electronic gaming and specifically esports have been growing in popularity. Goldman Sachs. has predicted esports' monthly audience size will grow to 276 million people in 2022 from 167 million last year.

Real money is at stake: Three months ago, a teenager won a $3 million grand prize at the Fortnite World Cup in New York, and ESPN in 2018 signed a multiyear deal to air Activision Blizzard's Overwatch league playoffs and finals. Teams in the league are owned by investors including billionaire Robert Kraft, also the owner of the New England Patriots football team.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Further reading: We Co, WeWork, Play By We
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.