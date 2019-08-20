Technology News
Westworld Awakening VR Game Available Tuesday on Steam, Oculus, Viveport

It lets you play through season 2 as a newly self-aware host.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 17:03 IST
Westworld Awakening VR Game Available Tuesday on Steam, Oculus, Viveport

Photo Credit: HBO

A still from Westworld Awakening

  • Westworld Awakening to support HTC Vive, Oculus Rift headsets
  • Westworld VR game will cost $30 on Viveport, Oculus, and Steam
  • Includes stealth and puzzle gameplay; can control other hosts

Westworld is coming to virtual reality. At Gamescom 2019, HBO and VR game studio Survios announced Westworld Awakening, a single-player narrative-driven VR experience that lets you play through the events of Westworld season 2 as a host named Kate, who has just attained self-awareness — hence the title — and then undergoes a journey of self-discovery as she tries to survive “a dangerous underworld where no one and nothing is what it seems” and where everything is “designed to destroy and enslave you”. Westworld Awakening will be available Tuesday, August 20 on Viveport, Oculus, and Steam for $30 (about Rs. 2,150). It will support the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index headsets.

Developed in collaboration with Westworld producers at Kilter Films, the VR game Westworld Awakening includes action-stealth elements and puzzles, with players also getting to make use of a Quality Assurance (QA) tablet — seen on the HBO show — to interact with and change the world around them, including other hosts. This will help you solve the aforementioned puzzles and figure out how Westworld works on the inside. Players will also be able to explore Delos laboratories and offices in detail.

westworld vr 2 Westworld Awakening VR

A Quality Assurance (QA) tablet in Westworld Awakening
Photo Credit: HBO/Survios

The Steam description for Westworld Awakening reveals that Kate isn't the only self-aware host. Hank, a relentless serial killer host who has stalked Westworld for generations, will pursue the player and force you to make quick decisions as you try to survive in Westworld. Players must dive into Westworld's secret past to escape, the description for the VR game concludes.

“Through VR experiences, we are bringing these fictional people and places to life for our viewers and letting them interact and engage with our shows in new, immersive ways,” HBO's VP of interactive and immersive experiences, Aaron Nonis, said in a prepared statement. “Westworld Awakening is the perfect fusion of the right creators and story, the right IP, and the right platform that allows us to create the next-generation playground for our Westworld fans.”

 

“With Westworld Awakening, we had the privilege of going inside HBO's popular show to create an entirely new storyline,” Survios' project lead, Daniel Zeligman, said. “The end result is a VR experience unlike any other out there, that allows fans to dive deep into familiar settings and become a character on their favorite show, seeking to survive the dangers of Westworld.”

Westworld Awakening is available Tuesday in the US, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, South Korea, Spain, and Portugal. The game is expected to go live between 9-10pm IST on Steam. We will update this piece with India availability and pricing when we know more.

If you don't have access to any of the aforementioned PC-based VR headsets, Westworld Awakening will also be available on over 400 VR arcades across the world.

westworld vr 3 Westworld Awakening VR

The Delos offices in Westworld Awakening
Photo Credit: HBO

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Westworld, Westworld Awakening, VR, Virtual reality, HBO, Survios, Viveport, Oculus, Steam, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index
Westworld Awakening VR Game Available Tuesday on Steam, Oculus, Viveport
