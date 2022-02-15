Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • WazirX Co Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'

WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'

The announcement comes just a week after Siddharth Menon joined SuperGaming as an advisor.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 15:17 IST
WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'

Photo Credit: Tegro

Tegro is aimed to go beyond a regular NFT marketplace for games

Highlights
  • WazirX co-founder will bring his Web3 expertise to the offering
  • Tegro is claimed to help gamers trade better
  • SuperGaming has MaskGun and Silly Royale mobile games in its portfolio

WazirX Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Siddharth Menon and Indian game development firm SuperGaming on Tuesday launched Tegro as their Web3 game ecosystem marketplace. The new offering is aimed to create standalone markets for gamers, traders, and institutional investors where they can trade, hold, and play with their game assets. It is also touted to help protect players and investors with a sustainable economy model. Web3 has emerged as a nascent space for gamers where technologies including blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been deployed to advance user experiences.

The announcement of Tegro comes just a week after Menon of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced the decision to join SuperGaming as an advisor to support the Web3 initiatives of the Pune-based firm.

Menon is projected to help bring his expertise in Web3 ecosystems to Tegro to make it a distinctive place for the gaming industry.

“Web3 games will be the next paradigm shift in gaming, opening new economic and creative opportunities for players, and have the potential to unlock a 2 trillion-dollar market,” he said in a prepared statement.

 

SuperGaming will work with Menon to make Tegro an engaging space for gamers alongside onboarding institutional investors and traders.

The game developer said that most existing Web3 games didn't put players at the centre of growing their economic opportunity.

“We see Web3 technologies complementary to our player-first ethos, allowing us to produce new creative and economic opportunities for them,” said Roby John, Co-Founder of Tegro and SuperGaming. “With the potential of Web3 games and Tegro, we can do so in a way that's sustainable, fair, and transparent for all.”

Tegro is projected to have a dedicated marketplace where game assets will be available, alongside allowing trading among gamers, traders, and investors. It is also teased to offer game asset stats to help gamers and traders trade in a more effective way.

tegro co founders siddharth menon roby john image Tegro

Tegro co-founders Siddharth Menon (left) and Roby John (right)
Photo Credit: Tegro

 

In addition to being the marketplace, Tegro will have market SDKs and APIs to help developers integrate the experience.

SuperGaming is already claimed to have over 300 million players across the 100 games in its portfolio. The games include titles such as MaskGun and Silly Royale that are known among mobile gamers. Additionally, the developer is working on the battle royale game Indus.

Alongside games, SuperGaming is offering its gaming engine to third-party studios that may embrace Tegro over time.

Web3 (or Web 3.0) has become a strong buzzword within the gaming industry around the globe. However, major success through the new blockchain-based iteration of the World Wide Web is yet to be seen.

Earlier this month, game retail giant GameStop introduced its native NFT marketplace to enter the Web3 world. It also announced an “up to $100 million” fund to support game developers using the newly created marketplace.

Similarly, Axie Infinity and OpenBlox are the few other NFT marketplaces where gamers can create, buy, and trade their in-game assets.

Indian game publisher nCore Games last month also announced plans to launch its in-house Web3 offerings in partnership with crypto players Animoca Brands, Galaxy Interactive, and Polygon.

But nonetheless, the move by Tegro seems to go beyond bringing Web3 games and offering an NFT marketplace for gamers. It is claimed to help solve the fragmented liquidity problem and enable gamers and traders to come together and increase the capital flow process.

San Francisco, California-based Forte is also working on the same avenue for the last few months. It partnered with Zynga in December to introduce blockchain-based Web3 games for the mobile game publisher.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WazirX, SuperGaming, Tegro marketplace, Tegro, Siddharth Menon, Web3 games, Web3, NFT, crypto, blockchain gaming
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD With 5.1GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
Coinbase' Super Bowl Ad Caused So Much Traffic That Its Site Crashed

Related Stories

WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  2. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  3. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  6. Garena Free Fire: What Is It? Why Was it Banned? 5 Alternatives
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  9. Dogecoin Surges After New McDonald's Teaser Gets Musk's Attention
  10. Poco M4 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India, RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Bought Activision Shares Nearly Worth $1 Billion Right Before Microsoft Took Over
  3. Coinbase' Super Bowl Ad Caused So Much Traffic That Its Site Crashed
  4. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'
  5. Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD With 5.1GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  6. Meta Sued by Texas State in US Over Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Practices
  7. Intel Said to Be Nearing $6 Billion Deal to Buy Tower Semiconductor
  8. Google Pixel With Android 13 Can Stream Phone Apps to Chrome OS, Windows 11: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Said to Get New Colour Options
  10. Apple Gets Fourth Fine in App Store Dispute in Netherlands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.