Watch Dogs 3 Revealed By Ubisoft AI Assistant Sam

It seems that Watch Dogs 3 is in the works. Ubisoft's AI assistant, Sam is the company's take on Siri and Alexa. Sam was created to help players get through tougher sections of Ubisoft's game. Right now it's in beta and only available in Canada. Like most AI assistants and chat bots, you type out questions to Sam which it answers. Some Ubisoft fans decided to ask it about Watch Dogs 3. This was motivated by an April Fool's joke from Ubisoft that saw its PC game client, Uplay, sport a theme inspired by DedSec, a faction in the Watch Dogs games. The fact that the official Watch Dogs account tweeted and then deleted the phrase "This is Everything" which ties into the Watch Dogs marketing phase "Everything is Connected" further piqued fan interest.

Nonetheless, Sam's reply to queries about Watch Dogs 3 reveal the game's existence. When asked it said:

“Watch Dogs 3 is not finished yet, but from the last early build I tried it’s very solid. The Dev team works wonders! Can’t wait for you to try it!”

Furthermore, Ubisoft fan channel Ubicentral captured the exact same response as you can see in the video below.

Considering that Ubisoft's E3 2018 line up consists of The Division 2 and little else, we won't be surprised to see Watch Dogs 3 making an appearance. We just got a new Assassin's Creed game in Assassin's Creed Origins last year, and the next game is rumoured for a 2019 release. This may see Ubisoft alternate between Watch Dogs and Assassin's Creed seeing that the gap between releases in its other franchises such as Ghost Recon and The Crew seem to be a lot larger.

For what it's worth, we found Watch Dogs 2 to be well worth playing. With a wealth of gameplay options and a welcome degree of freedom, Watch Dogs 2 is a stellar entry in Ubisoft’s open-world hacking franchise.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.