Free Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and More at Ubisoft Forward

Several release dates and some new stuff this week.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 July 2020 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Watch Dogs: Legion

Highlights
  • Watch Dogs: Legion will release October 29
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla out November 17
  • Far Cry 6 will be available February 18, 2021

Ubisoft made several major announcements at its digital-only event over the weekend — Ubisoft Forward — including the reveal of Far Cry 6 with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, release dates for Far Cry 6, the London-set Watch Dogs: Legion, Vikings-based Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and free-to-play 2D fighter Brawlhalla on mobile devices, an open beta for its free-to-play battle royale Hyper Scape, and AI teammates for its online shooter Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. And oh, after technical troubles during Ubisoft Forward, it decided to give away free copies of Watch Dogs 2 — previously only for Ubisoft Forward attendees — to everyone.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Release date: October 29

Ubisoft is promising that you'll be able to “Play as Anyone” on Watch Dogs: Legion, allowing you to recruit and play as anyone you see in its open world based on the English capital. That could be a MI6 agent, football fan, hacker, or even an old lady, Ubisoft said in its announcement.

On Legion, London has been taken over by criminal entities after a series of bombings, which have been blamed on a secret underground resistance called DedSec. As a member of DedSec, your mission is to liberate the city and find out who the real terrorists are.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available in October on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC via Epic, Uplay, and as part of Ubisoft's subscription service, Uplay+. It will be a launch title on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Legion will support cross-platform buy. That means PS4 or Xbox One players will get a free copy on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, respectively.

Legion costs Rs. 4,000 on consoles and $44 (about Rs. 3,300) on Epic.

Watch Dogs 2 free

To get your free copy of Watch Dogs 2, all you need is a Uplay account. Head to this link on the Ubisoft website, click Register and then login with your account credentials. Download the Uplay client for PC if you don't have it already. You should see Watch Dogs 2 in your Uplay library soon after.

Far Cry 6

Release date: February 18, 2021

Giancarlo Esposito is playing President Anton Castillo of an island nation called Yara on Far Cry 6, which follows a guerrilla revolution that you'll be part of, as either a male or female Dani Rojas. Castillo is grooming his son Diego (Anthony Gonzalez, from Coco) to become the next leader of Yara, something you'll be interrupting as you try to free the tropical paradise from the tyrant.

In addition to Esposito and Gonzalez, Far Cry 6 also brings in film and TV composer Pedro Bromfman (Narcos), and Emmy-winner Patrick Clair, who created the opening sequence for True Detective. Far Cry 6 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and PC via Epic, Uplay, or as part of Uplay+.

Far Cry 6 costs Rs. 4,000 on consoles and $44 (about Rs. 3,300) on Epic.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Release date: November 17

We'd already gotten a look at Valhalla gameplay at an Xbox Series X event, but the new gameplay shown at Ubisoft Forward revealed some new details. You can change between a male or female Eivor — the protagonist — as and when you please. Dialogue and combat choices will have an effect on the world. You've the option to dual-wield axes, swords, and shields. And yes, the “Hidden Blade” is back.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out in November on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC via Epic, Uplay, and as part of Uplay+. It will be a launch title on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Valhalla will support cross-platform buy.

Valhalla costs Rs. 4,000 on consoles and $44 (about Rs. 3,300) on Epic.

Hyper Scape, Brawlhalla, Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Hyper Scape — Ubisoft's Fortnite competitor — is now available in open beta for PC. You've access to four game modes: 3v3 “Crown Rush Squad”, 100-player free-for-all “Crown Rush Solo”, and limited modes “Hack Runner Squad” and “Turbo Mode Squad”. Hyper Space ‘season 1' is coming in summer 2020 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Three years after launch, the free-to-play Brawlhalla is making its way to mobile devices — Android and iOS — on August 6. You'll have access to single-player, co-op, and local and online competitions. Brawlhalla will support cross-platform play everywhere, allowing mobile players to join more than 40 million users on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

AI-controlled teammates are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Wednesday, July 15 with Title Update 2.1.0, which also brings a new live event called “Resistance”. You can unlock up to 14 rewards by playing Resistance between July 16–29.

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward, Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Brawlhalla, Hyper Space, Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Breakpoint
