Warframe Announced for Nintendo Switch at TennoCon 2018

Popular free-to-play co-operative sci-fi shooter Warframe is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The news was announced at the game's yearly convention, TennoCon. At TennoCon 2018 Warframe creator Digital Extremes confirmed that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works and is being developed in collaboration with Panic Button. The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. No release date has been revealed yet and there's no telling if the game would have crossplay support like other titles such as Rocket League and Fortnite. Also unknown is if Warframe on the Nintendo Switch would allow users to carry over their progress from existing versions of the game to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Panic Button helming the Nintendo Switch port of Warframe is heartening. The studio was responsible for Doom, Rocket League, and most recently Wolfenstein 2 (which ran on the Nintendo Switch despite the hardware's many restrictions). It will be interesting to see what cutbacks to the game will be made in order for it to be playable on the Nintendo Switch's lacklustre hardware.

Warframe is a third-person shooter that lets you master the titular Warframe armour as Tenno, a race of ancient warriors brought back from centuries of cryo-sleep by a guide known as Lotus. There are over 35 different Warframes to choose from, a wealth of customisation options, and upgrades galore. The game also features the ability to join clans and have pets. The game first released in 2013 and has seen a ton of updates since including open-world areas like the Plains of Eidolon and the recently announced Fortuna.

