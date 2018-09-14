Warframe Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Announced at TennoCon 2018, Warframe for Nintendo Switch finally has a release date. You can play the free-to-play shooter on the Nintendo Switch from November 20. This was revealed at a Nintendo Direct event earlier today. The Nintendo Switch version of Warframe is being developed by Panic Button rather than creator Digital Extremes. Heartening when you consider Panic Button was behind Doom, Rocket League, and most recently Wolfenstein 2. It will be interesting to see how Warframe makes use of the Nintendo Switch's hardware such as its touchscreen, if at all.

It won't be the first free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch either. The system has seen the likes of Fortnite and Paladins gain a certain degree of popularity on Nintendo's console, proving there's a market for fare such as Warframe.

Warframe is a third-person shooter that lets you master the titular Warframe armour as Tenno, a race of ancient warriors brought back from centuries of cryo-sleep by a guide known as Lotus. There are over 35 different Warframes to choose from, a wealth of customisation options, and upgrades galore. The game also features the ability to join clans and have pets. The game first released in 2013 and has seen a ton of updates since including open-world areas like the Plains of Eidolon and the recently announced Fortuna.

