Warframe Fortuna Update Now Live on PS4 and Xbox One

Free-to-play shooter Warframe has received the Fortuna update for PS4 and Xbox One. Fortuna is the game's second open world following Plains of Eidolon. Set on Venus, players will make contact with the Solaris United Faction and explore the underground hub city of Fortuna and the massive Orb Vallis on the Venusian surface. New enemies in the form of spider-like machines known as Raknoids are present too. These vary in size from tiny mites to gigantic orbs that loom over an area. The Warframe Fortuna update download size is 8GB on PS4. The Fortuna update also brings the latest frame (typically known as classes in other games) called Garuda, the 37th frame in the game.

Warframe Garuda abilities

Visit Fortuna to earn this new Warframe. If no Melee weapon is equipped, Garuda will resort to using her talons to deal damage and attack enemies. These claws can be Modded and upgraded in the Arsenal.

Death's Gate: as Garuda nears death, her damage increases (passive ability).

Dread Mirror: rip the life force from an enemy and use it as a shield that captures damage. Charge to channel the captured damage into an explosive projectile.

Blood Altar: impale an enemy on an altar of talons and siphon health for Garuda and her allies.

Bloodletting: Garuda sacrifices her health to generate energy.

Seeking Talons: charge to expand the targeting area, release to send Garuda's talons careening toward each target in the targeting area. Enemies who survive are prone to bleeding.

How to get Garuda in Warframe Fortuna

Garuda's Blueprint is acquired via the Vox Solaris Quest and her Component Blueprints via the Orb Vallis Bounties, or you can purchase her in the in-game market for Platinum, Warframe's premium currency.

The Warframe Fortuna update is slated for the Nintendo Switch too, though no date has been announced just yet.

