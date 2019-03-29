It appears that bringing back classics is the new ‘it' trend in the gaming arena, be it remastered versions or a just a digital avatar of an old title. The latest classics to get the digital treatment are a pair of Blizzard Entertainment titles – Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition. Digital copies of both the variants, sans any DRM obligations, are now available on GOG with the expansion pack in tow. The games can now be purchased separately or as a bundle on the GOG store.

The digital release of Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition comes ahead of the first game's 25th anniversary. Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, which was originally released back in 1994, is now available as a digital title on GOG priced at $.5.99 (roughly around Rs. 400), while Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition is currently listed at $9.99 (around Rs. 700). For nostalgia-hit fans of the series who want both the classics, GOG is offering a bundle of both the games priced at $14.99 (around Rs. 1,000).

As for the titles, their arrival on GOG marks the first time that Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition have come to the digital platform. The first Warcraft game has been optimised to run smoothly on modern computing systems. For the curious minds, the digital edition of Warcraft: Orcs and Humans can run on any PC with 2GB of RAM and a processor with a clock speed higher than 1GHz, while the free storage requirement has been set at 1GB.

Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition, on the other hand, will be available in two versions – one with the dated SVGA graphics that relies on Blizzard's Battle.net service for matchmaking, while the second one is an updated avatar tuned for modern PCs with support for higher resolution display, Windows 10 compatibility, and LAN multiplayer. Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition comes with the original Tides of Darkness storyline as well as the Beyond the Dark Portal Expansion. System requirements for the second Warcraft game are identical to its predecessor.