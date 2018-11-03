NDTV Gadgets360.com

Warcraft 3: Reforged Revealed at BlizzCon 2018

, 03 November 2018
Highlights

  • It's out next year for PC
  • It has two editions
  • It's Blizzard's second remaster after Starcraft

Warcraft 3 is getting a remaster in Warcraft 3: Reforged. Announced at BlizzCon 2018, Warcraft 3: Reforged for PC has a 2019 release date and the Warcraft 3: Reforged price is $30 (around Rs. 2,100) for the standard edition and $40 (close to Rs. 2,800) for the Spoils of War Edition which comes with, according to Blizzard "unique skins for four of the game's hero units, as well as a host of in-game bonuses for a number of other Blizzard games, such as a gruesome Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, the Third War cardback for Hearthstone, and more."

"Warcraft 3 is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we've done since," said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment in a prepared statement. "A project like Warcraft 3: Reforged isn't something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players."

Previously, a Warcraft 3 remaster was rumoured after Warcraft 3 received a massive update earlier in the year. Blizzard issued a rather large patch to the classic real-time strategy game. Additions include widescreen support for Warcraft 3 as well as 24-player lobbies and a host of balance fixes to its heroes. In addition to this, Blizzard noted that this will be the last patch that supports Windows XP players.

"We love and continue to support our Warcraft 3 community, and we're excited to see classic competitors like Manuel “Grubby” Schenkhuizen, Park “Lyn” Joon, and Kim “ReMinD” Sung Sik try out all the new PTR [public test realm] changes for themselves—including balance adjustments to many heroes, widescreen support, and more – all playable now on the PTR," a post from Blizzard read at the time.

This seems similar to Blizzard's approach with Starcraft. The original got an update and support prior to the announcement of a remaster. What's more is, it went free

Disclosure: Blizzard sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for BlizzCon 2018.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard, Warcraft 3 Reforged, Warcraft 3 remaster, Warcraft 3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
