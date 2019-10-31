Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Update Brings Redesigned Library Interface to Everyone, Remote Play Together Beta Now Open to All

Steam Update Brings Redesigned Library Interface to Everyone, Remote Play Together Beta Now Open to All

The update also improves Remote Play Together by reducing latency.

Updated: 31 October 2019 16:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Steam Update Brings Redesigned Library Interface to Everyone, Remote Play Together Beta Now Open to All

Steam’s redesigned interface focuses on ease of discovery and convenience

Highlights
  • Steam’s new look makes it easier to check new events
  • Players can now see a preview of what an update brings
  • Remote Play Together beta also gets rid of frame drop issue

Valve announced back in March that Steam will soon get a major design makeover with tweaks such as improved categorisation and scaleable thumbnails. The promised Steam redesign is now live, thanks to a new update that also introduces the Remote Play feature in public beta to let players enjoy a co-op game with friends. The redesigned Steam interface brings a central hub that collects game news, friend activity, and more. A new Events tab has also arrived to let players keep a tab on all in-game events that would otherwise go unnoticed unless actively looked for.

Talking about the redesign, the Steam Library section now has a new landing page that provides easy access to game updates, recently played titles, and the entire collections section. The new interface also makes it easier to check when a new update has arrived and also see a preview of the changes it brings before installing it. The library home page also serves as the hub where players can check what their friends are playing. These changes were detailed as part of a Steam Client update, and you can also read other changes the new client version has brought.

Additionally, players will now be notified about events in the library itself, instead of getting bombarded with notifications. Aside from the interface redesign, the latest Steam update also brings the Remote Play Together feature in beta for all users, allowing multiple users to enjoy a game simultaneously, but with only one player having the actual game. So essentially, you fire up a game, and all your friends are able to remotely participate in the multiplayer experience without having to own the game.

With the open beta of Remote Play going live, the devs have reduced the stream latency, and frame drops caused by the load on host CPU have been brought down too. Moreover, the update also allows a one-time skin reset and upgrades the embedded Chromium build in Steam to version 77.0.3865.90 as well. Also, free-to-play games will now continue to remain in the players' library even after being uninstalled. Additionally, the update adds playtime tracking for SteamVR workshop items and fixes a tonne of bugs on all compatible platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam, Valve, Remote Play Together
Outlook Is Getting Split View, Do Not Disturb, and Other Useful Features on iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch
Honor Smartphones
Steam Update Brings Redesigned Library Interface to Everyone, Remote Play Together Beta Now Open to All
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  3. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  4. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  5. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  6. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Tipping Specifications
  7. Mi TV 4X Review
  8. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  9. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says Israeli Spyware Used to Target Indian Journalists, Activists
  2. Steam Update Brings Redesigned Library Interface to Everyone, Remote Play Together Beta Now Open to All
  3. Outlook Is Getting Split View, Do Not Disturb, and Other Useful Features on iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch
  4. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  5. Mac Pro Gets US FCC Certification, Suggesting Imminent Release
  6. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, Skins, and More
  7. Mi TV Series 5 to Pack Amlogic T972 SoC, MIUI For Watch Demoed on Xiaomi Watch
  8. Apple HomePod Users Get iOS 13.2.1 Supposedly to Address Bricking Issue
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales Propel Company to Best Mobile Business Profit in Six Quarters
  10. WhatsApp Pay India Launch Soon: Mark Zuckerberg
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.