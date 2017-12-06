Valve's Portal Series Returns in Bridge Constructor Portal

Portal 3 might not be a reality anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped Valve from allowing other developers to use its license. Bridge Constructor Portal appears to have been leaked earlier than expected — with a speculated official reveal at the Game Awards later this week.

Aside from a teaser trailer of gameplay, there’s a description on what to expect. Namely, the next iteration of the Bridge Constructor series featuring portals, Aperture Labs, and series mascot GLaDOS to name a few. It has a December 20 release date for Windows, macOS, and Linux as well as Android and iOS. Bridge Constructor Portal is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One “early 2018”.

The trailer also confirms the return of GLaDOS voice actress Ellen McLain.

“Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS,” reads Bridge Constructor Portal’s YouTube description.

With Portal 2 writers Erik Wolpaw and Chet Faliszek exiting Valve this year, and Portal level designer Kim Swift having moved onto Amazon and now EA’s Motive Studio, it’s no surprise to see Valve depend on licensing deals to keep its franchises relevant. Though one can’t help but feel that the burgeoning Portal community would be better served with Portal 3 instead of Bridge Constructor Portal.