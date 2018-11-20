NDTV Gadgets360.com

Valve Discontinues Steam Link Set Top Box Hardware

, 20 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Valve Discontinues Steam Link Set Top Box Hardware

Highlights

  • Physical Steam Link hardware has sold out in Europe
  • US stock is rapidly depleting
  • Steam Link is also available as an app

Valve has discontinued the Steam Link set top box hardware with existing stock rapidly selling out. Released in 2015 alongside Steam Machines, Steam Link lets you stream PC games from your computer to any other screen via WiFi or Ethernet. Since then it has evolved into a Steam Link app for Android with an iOS version yet to see the light of day due to the Seattle-based company's initial version conflicting with App Store guidelines. The announcement of Steam Link's discontinuation was made public in a news post on Valve's site.

"The supply of physical Steam Link hardware devices is sold out in Europe and almost sold out in the US," the post reads. "Moving forward, Valve intends to continue supporting the existing Steam Link hardware as well as distribution of the software versions of Steam Link, available for many leading smart phones, tablets and televisions."

With Steam Link following the demise of Steam Machines, it leaves the Steam Controller and a new VR headset as the only two hardware projects within Valve.

Announced in 2013, Steam Machines were small form factor PCs meant for living room use. These would be powered by SteamOS, Valve's Linux-based operating system. SteamOS was envisioned to make it easier for developers to port Windows games to Linux. At the time the company said that these would ship in 2014. On realising that its removal of Steam Machines was noticed by all, Valve employee Pierre-Loup A. Griffais explained what was going on in a post on the Steam for Linux community section of the site.

"We've noticed that what started out as a routine cleanup of the Steam Store navigation turned into a story about the delisting of Steam Machines. That section of the Steam Store is still available, but was removed from the main navigation bar based on user traffic. Given that this change has sparked a lot of interest, we thought it'd make sense to address some of the points we've seen people take away from it," his post reads.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Link, Valve, PC games, PC gaming, Steam
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google Photos for iOS Now Lets You Adjust Bokeh Effect, Enable 'Colour Pop' on Your Portrait Shots
iPhone Demand Worries Send Ripples Through Global Markets
Pricee
Valve Discontinues Steam Link Set Top Box Hardware
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus 6 Gets a SIM-Free Global Data Roaming Service
  4. Redmi 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Reportedly Begins in India
  5. Black Friday Sales: How to Shop From India
  6. Netflix Ropes in Big Indian Stars for Mowgli’s Hindi Dub
  7. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Launched in India Starting Rs. 36,990: Highlights
  9. This Made-in-India Bowling Machine Can Hit 130kph Without Electricity
  10. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 Set to Launch on November 28
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.