Ubisoft has announced a list of over 100 games that will be coming to the Uplay+ subscription service when it launches in September. The list includes several popular current and classic as well as upcoming titles from Ubisoft's catalogue. Many popular franchises are covered, including multiple games within the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Anno, South Park, Might and Magic, and The Settlers series. There are also over a dozen games in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, and The Division series. Many of the games will be included in their Ultimate Edition, Gold Edition, or Deluxe Edition forms, and many will also have additional paid downloadable content (DLC), season passes, or other expansions available to Uplay+ subscribers.
Several popular upcoming titles have been confirmed and will be added at the time they become available for general purchase, or in their early access periods. These include Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs: Legion. Subscribers will also be able to participate in beta programmes for games that are to be included.
Uplay+ will launch on September 3 for PC users and will also be available on Google Stadia at some point next year. Uplay users can sign up now for a free trial that will run from September 3 to 31, but will have to provide a payment method which will be billed automatically to renew the subscription in October unless they cancel manually.
Ubisoft pegs the retail value of the included games and additional content at over $3000 (approximately Rs. 2,05,2000) and says they collectively offer over 4,000 hours of gameplay across ten genres. The service was first announced at Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference
The Uplay+ game subscription service is priced at EUR 14.99 (approximately Rs. 1,154) per month and there is no indication yet that Ubisoft will offer regional pricing or local pricing in other currencies. Uplay+ will be available in India at launch time. In contrast, EA's Origin Access service is currently priced at Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year for the basic plan, and Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year for the Premier option which includes the most recent games.
Ubisoft has not announced any plans for game streaming yet. Uplay+ subscribers will be able to download and play any game from the catalogue that they want at any time, for as long as their subscription is active.
The full list of games and editions included in the Uplay+ subscription (subject to change) is as follows:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition*
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition*
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition*
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition*
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition*
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition*
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi