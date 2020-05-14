Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers

Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers

We get a first real glimpse of next-gen console graphics, and it’s stunning!

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 14 May 2020 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Unreal Engine 5 demoed on a PS5 looks pretty amazing

Highlights
  • Unreal Engine 5 introduces Nanite, Lumen technologies for realistic graph
  • The demo was running in real-time on a PS5
  • Unreal Engine 5 will be launching late 2021

Microsoft and Sony have already begun generating hype about their respective next-gen gaming consoles, but up until now, we haven't seen anything that has really blown us away. All that changed when Epic Games demoed its upcoming game engine — the Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). The demo was showcased on a PlayStation 5 developer kit. According to Epic, the goal of the next generation engine is to deliver photorealism on par with the CG (computer graphics) seen in movies. It also introduced two new core technologies as part of the new engine called Nanite and Lumen, for high-level of geometric details and dynamic global illumination for realistic lighting.

The nine minute demo has Brian Karis, Technical Director of Graphics and Jerome Platteaux, Special Projects Art Director, taking us through the technical aspects of the demo. The headline features of course are the two core technologies built in Unreal Engine 5 that are Nanite and Lumen. Nanite is a virtualised micropolygon geometry that allows film-quality source art to be imported into the engine and can be scaled in real-time. In other words, there's no memory or polygon count constraints any more for any given scene, which in turn can allow a developer to use hundreds of million or even billions of polygons to make the textures objects look highly detailed.

Lumen on the other hand is a lighting technology, which allows objects to dynamically react to any light source and change realistically if the source of the light changes. With this, developers don't have to bother using lightmaps as everything happens in real-time. Unreal Engine 5 will continue using the Chaos physics engine, Niagara VFX, convolution reverb, and ambisonics rendering from Epic.

Karis pauses the demo in certain places to explain what's actually going on behind the scene and how Epic was able to render such photorealistic graphics. However, the best part of the demo is towards the end, where you can actually get to see the scale of the world, all being rendered in real-time on the PlayStation 5. We're guessing this is just a taste of what next-gen consoles will be capable of and honestly, we're pretty excited.

The current Unreal Engine 4.25 already supports the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles. Unreal Engine 5 will only be out as a preview early next year and will be fully released in late 2021, with support for next-gen as well as current-gen consoles, PCs, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Epic says it is also designing forward-compatibility, so games built on Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) can be migrated to Unreal Engine 5 when it's ready. Fortnite, built on UE4, will be available as a launch title for next-gen consoles and will be migrated to UE5 in mid-2021.

Epic also announced the launch of the Epic Online Services, free to all developers to incorporate multiplayer services such as matchmaking, lobbies, achievements, leaderboards, and accounts, in their games. Epic built these for Fortnite and is now making them available for anyone to use, through a multi-platform SDK. Developers will have the option to use these services with their own games, thereby opening up their game to over 350 million players and their 2.2 billion friend connections from the Epic Games accounts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Unreal Engine, Unreal Engine 5, Playstation 5, PS5, Microsoft, Xbox Series X, Sony, Fortnite
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Customers Can Now Use Voice-Based Recharge Option at Retail Outlets
Realme Watch Officially Teased, Expected to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  4. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  5. Gulabo Sitabo Is First Major Bollywood Movie to Skip Theatres for Streaming
  6. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch Officially Teased, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  2. Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers
  3. Vodafone Idea Prepaid Customers Can Now Use Voice-Based Recharge Option at Retail Outlets
  4. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) With Up to 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Chrome to Let Users Organise Tabs in Groups Starting Next Week
  6. Xiaomi, Oppo's Consumer Finance Plans Said to Be Upset by Tougher Scrutiny of Foreign Investment
  7. Microsoft to Stop Releasing 32-Bit Windows 10 Versions to Favour 64-Bit Architecture
  8. Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Amazon Calls for US Federal Law to Ban Price Gouging
  10. Realme TV 43-Inch Screen Size Confirmed by Packaging Image, Launch Could Be Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com