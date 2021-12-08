Technology News
  Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC; to Launch on PS5 on January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC; to Launch on PS5 on January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 has been priced at Rs. 2,999 or $49.99.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 December 2021 17:30 IST
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC; to Launch on PS5 on January 28

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection's price and system requirements on PC have not yet been released

Highlights
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date is unknown
  • Players on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version via a special offer
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for pre-order on PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been scheduled to release in January 2022. The upcoming release will comprise a remastered version of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. These games will be released on both PlayStation 5 and PC. On PS5, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on January 28 while no release date has been announced for PC. Till February 2022, players who purchase or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves can win tickets to the Uncharted movie, provided they meet the prerequisites.

Through a blog post, Sony announced that it will be releasing the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on January 28 for PS5. It is available for pre-orders at $49.99 or Rs. 2,999.

Players who already own physical copies Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the bundle containing both games on PS4 have the option to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 (roughly Rs. 750). However, players should note that this offer will not be valid for PS5 Digital Edition owners as the disc would be required to play the game on PS5. Furthermore, players who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End via their PS Plus subscription are also not eligible for the upgrade. The multiplayer mode in both mentioned games will also not be a part of the new collection.

Coming to the graphics updates for the game on the next-gen console, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves gets a new Fidelity Mode that brings 4K compatibility, provided the attached display supports it. The Performance Mode targets a 60FPS frame rate, while Performance+ Mode gets 120FPS frame rate at 1080p resolution, provided the PS5 is attached to a compatible 120Hz display.

Other updates to the game include a near-instant load time and Spatial 3D Audio, which requires compatible speakers. With PS5's DualSense controllers' haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the developers — Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy — have improved the rumble and resistance one can experience while playing the game.

Players in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the US have a chance to receive a voucher for the upcoming Uncharted movie. The tickets will be applicable in participating theatres starting from February 2022. Players in these regions who purchase or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves between now and February 3, 2022, at 11:59pm PT (1:29pm IST on February 4) via the PlayStation Store will only be eligible for the voucher.

As mentioned, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also being adapted for PC, but no release date, price, or system requirements have been announced as of now. However, players can add the game collection to their wishlist on Epic Games or Steam.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Uncharted, Uncharted 4, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PC, PS5
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PS5, PC; to Launch on PS5 on January 28
