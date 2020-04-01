To ease the transition for many who are now exclusively working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, popular game publisher Ubisoft has decided to offer some its popular titles for free, for a limited period of time. Currently, it is offering the PC version of Rayman Legends for free on PC, from March 31 to April 3. The company added that there will be many more offers for its popular franchises, like Assassins Creed, Just Dance, and more in the coming weeks. You'll need to get an account with Ubisoft's platform UPlay to access these deals. Once you download Rayman Legends through your UPlay account, it's yours to keep for life.

This initiative from Ubisoft comes at a very trying time for everyone in the world, as countries try and come to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to get the game, simply click this link and choose Rayman Legends from the list. You'll be asked to sign into your UPlay account. If you don't have one, then you could create one for free, from here.

You can bookmark Ubisoft's Free Events page and keep checking it for more offers that the company plans to roll out over the course of the coming weeks. Currently, there are a few game giveaways such as Rayman Legends, Might & Magic Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding! Ubisoft is also offering free game trials for the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Wildlands; The Crew 2; Trials Rising; and The Division.

Recently, popular Android game Monument Valley 2, which usually costs about Rs. 400, was made free to purchase on the Google Play Store.

In case you're looking for more free titles to kill time during this lockdown, we've compiled a list of some of the popular multiplayer games which you can play with your friends and family.

