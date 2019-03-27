Technology News

Ubisoft PC Games on Disc Makes a Comeback in India: Here's the Full List

, 27 March 2019
Highlights

  • These include older titles like For Honor and Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • It follows Ubisoft bringing The Division 2 on PC DVD
  • Pricing is from Rs. 999

After bringing The Division 2 and Far Cry New Dawn for PC on disc in India, it seems that Ubisoft staging a comeback with a host of PC games from its back catalogue including Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Watch Dogs, and Rainbow Six Siege. Games that didn't get a physical release in India such as Ghost Recon Wildlands, Far Cry 5, and For Honor will also be available on disc for PC gamers. This was spotted on specialist game retailer Games The Shop. Considering that its parent company is Ubisoft distributor E-xpress, it's pretty much a given that India should see these games soon enough. The pricing for these games ranges from Rs. 999 to Rs. 1,499 which isn't too bad in comparison to Ubisoft's usual pricing on Uplay and Steam.

Ubisoft PC games at Rs. 999

  • For Honor
  • Watch Dogs 
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue
  • Assassin's Unity
  • Anno 2070
  • Trackmania

Ubisoft PC games at Rs. 1,499

  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Far Cry 5
  • Might and Magic Heroes Collection

ubi pc ubi_pc

It's odd that Games The Shop would label the likes of For Honor as 'back in stock' considering it never made it here on disc on PC to begin with.

We wonder why Ubisoft would have a change of heart, bringing PC physical releases back to a country where it previously felt no need. This is, as we've been given to understand, was a part of Ubisoft's international strategy and not restricted to India as EA's move to eradicate discs for the nation a couple of years ago. Not that we're complaining. More choices for consumers to buy games is always better rather than being restricted to handful of digital-only platforms like Steam, Uplay, or the Epic Games Store. Hopefully we'd see the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Watch Dogs 2, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole released on PC on disc as well.

Comments

