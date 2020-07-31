Ubisoft's Hyper Scape will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 11, the company announced on Twitter. The free to play battle royale game is currently available in beta on PC and will finally come to all three platforms on August 11. Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's take on the battle royale genre that is dominated by Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG. Hyper Scape was first launched on July 2 as a technical test and then into open beta for PC on July 12.

As per the tweet and website post by Ubisoft, Hyper Scape will come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 11.

It will be available to download from the respective stores. The game is already available as open beta on PC through the Uplay store and Ubisoft website, but that access will be stopped on August 2, till the game finally releases on August 11. As per the Hyper Scape Twitter account, it will start with Season 1 on August 11 and bring “a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more.” This will be available on all three platforms. The first season is called “The Kudos”.

Ubisoft also states that PC players who have been playing the game in its beta will be able to carry their progress to the stable release. It is also offering players an opportunity to progress their Battle Pass by watching Twitch streams even if they haven't played the game on PC.

Ubisoft is offering 600 Bitcrowns, the premium in-game currency, to players who played and even just watched the game. They will need to play the game before the open beta ends on August 2 or watch a Crowncast-enabled Twitch stream for one hour.

Hyper Scape is a first-person free to play battle royale game that takes place in year 2054 in Neo-Arcadia. It comes with a lot of abilities and powerful pick-ups that add a lot more verticality to the game.

