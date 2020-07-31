Technology News
  Ubisoft's Hyper Scape Stable Release Coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One on August 11 for Free

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape Stable Release Coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One on August 11 for Free

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape was initially launched as a technical test on July 2 where people who watch its Twitch streams could have a chance to play it.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 July 2020 13:02 IST
Hyper Scape is available in beta through the Uplay store on PC

Hyper Scape is available in beta through the Uplay store on PC

Highlights
  • Hyper Scape by Ubisoft will launch on Xbox One and PS4 on August 11
  • The game is free to play on all platforms
  • Hyper Scape PC beta will end on August 2

Ubisoft's Hyper Scape will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 11, the company announced on Twitter. The free to play battle royale game is currently available in beta on PC and will finally come to all three platforms on August 11. Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's take on the battle royale genre that is dominated by Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG. Hyper Scape was first launched on July 2 as a technical test and then into open beta for PC on July 12.

As per the tweet and website post by Ubisoft, Hyper Scape will come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 11.

It will be available to download from the respective stores. The game is already available as open beta on PC through the Uplay store and Ubisoft website, but that access will be stopped on August 2, till the game finally releases on August 11. As per the Hyper Scape Twitter account, it will start with Season 1 on August 11 and bring “a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more.” This will be available on all three platforms. The first season is called “The Kudos”.

Ubisoft also states that PC players who have been playing the game in its beta will be able to carry their progress to the stable release. It is also offering players an opportunity to progress their Battle Pass by watching Twitch streams even if they haven't played the game on PC.

Ubisoft is offering 600 Bitcrowns, the premium in-game currency, to players who played and even just watched the game. They will need to play the game before the open beta ends on August 2 or watch a Crowncast-enabled Twitch stream for one hour.

Hyper Scape is a first-person free to play battle royale game that takes place in year 2054 in Neo-Arcadia. It comes with a lot of abilities and powerful pick-ups that add a lot more verticality to the game.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

