Ubisoft: Game Streaming Will Be Better than Using a Console or PC

Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege creator Ubisoft believes that game streaming would provide a better user experience compared to playing on console or PC. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made these comments at the recently concluded Gamescom 2018. According to him, the future of gaming will be streamed instead of being on disc, cartridge, or a digital download. This comes after he suggested that the PS5 and next Xbox would be the last generation of consoles.

"Technology is actually going in that direction. The machines will be more powerful and the system to transfer data will be more efficient, so at one point, we will have a better experience streaming something than having to buy a machine and change the machine regularly," Guillemot said in conversation with IGN.

Furthermore, he believes that while established methods of controls such as touch and motion to play games exist, voice controlled games could be the next frontier for game developers.

"I think voice is something that we don't use enough yet," he said. "I believe that with the capacity to detect the movement of our eyes, our face, or our emotions, it won't be long before we can actually make sure our character in a game is really feeling, having lots of emotions that we are having and showing on our face.

"That's the kind of thing that will give us more reality, a chance to feel that we are really in something that is close to reality, I would say. Because if your NPCs are also reacting to what you experience, you will feel it's more real. It will create more emotions."

Previously, Guillemot claimed that game consoles have one generation left before being supplanted by the ability to stream games on platform-agnostic devices. He believes it would give Ubisoft the opportunity to reach a wider user base. While great in theory, it would be interesting to see how it would be executed considering major companies have issues getting simple video live streams running without a hitch in 2018.

"I think we will see another generation, but there is a good chance that step-by-step we will see less and less hardware," Guillemot said to Variety. “With time, I think streaming will become more accessible to many players and make it not necessary to have big hardware at home.

"There will be one more console generation and then after that, we will be streaming, all of us."

